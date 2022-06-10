Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary May 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

Jun 10, 2022, 16:05 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $167.2 billion as of May 31, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.2 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.
|
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
May 31, 2022
|
April 30, 2022
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$ 64,927
|
$ 67,323
|
Closed-End Funds
|
11,523
|
11,424
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
37,569
|
38,301
|
Institutional Accounts (2)
|
53,155
|
53,846
|
Total
|
$ 167,174
|
$ 170,894
|
(1)
|
Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds
|
(2)
|
Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers, each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com.
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
