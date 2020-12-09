Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary November 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

News provided by

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Dec 09, 2020, 16:05 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of November 30, 2020 of $124.5 billion and $126.1 billion (including $1.5 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

November 30, 2020

October 31, 2020

Long-Term:


Open-End Funds (1)

$

47,378

$

43,582

Closed-End Funds

5,924

5,697

Exchange Traded Funds

758

547

Retail Separate Accounts

27,920

25,162

Institutional Accounts

38,502

36,125

Structured Products

4,043

4,048

Total Long-Term

124,525

115,161




Liquidity (2)

1,543

1,395

Total

$

126,068

$

116,556


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.virtus.com

Also from this source

Virtus Investment Partners Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend On...

Virtus Launches Virtus SGA New Leaders Growth Fund Managed by...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics