Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary November 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Dec 09, 2021, 16:05 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of November 30, 2021 of $184.5 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.7 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

November 30, 2021

October 31, 2021

Open-End Funds

$

77,609

$

79,875

Closed-End Funds

11,895

12,177

Exchange Traded Funds

1,376

1,383

Retail Separate Accounts

43,192

43,308

Institutional Accounts

46,731

46,935

Structured Products

3,720

3,711

Total

$

184,523

$

187,389

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Virtus ETF Solutions, and Westchester Capital Management.

