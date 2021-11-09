Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary October 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of October 31, 2021 of $187.4 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: October 31, 2021 (1)

September 30, 2021 Open-End Funds $ 79,875



$ 73,044

Closed-End Funds 12,177



11,721

Exchange Traded Funds 1,383



1,321

Retail Separate Accounts 43,308



41,528

Institutional Accounts 46,935



45,882

Structured Products 3,711



3,809

Total $ 187,389



$ 177,305













(1)

Includes $5.1 billion of assets under management related to the October 1, 2021 acquisition of Westchester Capital Management.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management , Newfleet Asset Management , NFJ Investment Group , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers , Virtus ETF Solutions , and Westchester Capital Management .

