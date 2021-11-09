Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary October 31, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Nov. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of October 31, 2021 of $187.4 billion. In addition, the company provided services to $3.8 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)




By Product Type:

October 31, 2021 (1)

September 30, 2021

Open-End Funds

$

79,875

$

73,044

Closed-End Funds

12,177

11,721

Exchange Traded Funds

1,383

1,321

Retail Separate Accounts

43,308

41,528

Institutional Accounts

46,935

45,882

Structured Products

3,711

3,809

Total

$

187,389

$

177,305





(1)

Includes $5.1 billion of assets under management related to the October 1, 2021 acquisition of Westchester Capital Management.

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Virtus ETF Solutions, and Westchester Capital Management.

