Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary September 30, 2019 Assets Under Management

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Oct 09, 2019, 16:05 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2019 of $102.8 billion and $104.1 billion (including $1.2 billion of liquidity assets), respectively.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)





Preliminary

Final

By Product Type:

September 30, 2019

June 30, 2019

Long-Term:


Open-End Funds (1)

$

41,190

$

41,223

Closed-End Funds

6,816

6,653

Exchange Traded Funds

1,054

1,078

Retail Separate Accounts

18,863

18,260

Institutional Accounts

30,951

32,056

Structured Products

3,972

3,984

Total Long-Term

102,846

103,254




Liquidity (2)

1,221

1,753

Total

$

104,067

$

105,007


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers. Additional information is available at virtus.com.

