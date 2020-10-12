Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary September 30, 2020 Assets Under Management

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Oct 12, 2020, 07:00 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary long-term and total assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2020 of $115.0 billion and $116.5 billion (including $1.5 billion of liquidity assets), respectively. The increase in long-term AUM from June 30, 2020 reflected market appreciation and positive net flows, including net inflows in retail separate accounts, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds, partially offset by net outflows in other products.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)






By Product Type:

September 30, 2020

August 31, 2020

June 30, 2020

Long-Term:




Open-End Funds (1)

$

43,369

$

43,826

$

40,053

Closed-End Funds

5,629

5,769

5,639

Exchange Traded Funds

543

571

541

Retail Separate Accounts

24,727

24,738

22,054

Institutional Accounts

36,596

37,719

34,545

Structured Products

4,163

4,146

4,264

Total Long-Term

115,027

116,769

107,096






Liquidity (2)

1,460

1,384

1,365

Total

$

116,487

$

118,153

$

108,461


(1)

Includes AUM of mutual funds registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 and Undertakings for Collective Investments in Transferable Securities (UCITS)

(2)

Represents AUM in liquidity strategies, which reflect ultra-short duration fixed income products in open-end funds and institutional accounts

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Solutions.

