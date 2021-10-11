Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary September 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

Oct 11, 2021, 16:05 ET
HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2021 of $177.3 billion. The decrease in AUM from June 30, 2021 reflected market performance and open-end fund net outflows, partially offset by positive net flows in retail separate accounts, exchange traded funds, and institutional. In addition, the company provided services to $3.7 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.
|
Assets Under Management (unaudited)
|
($ in millions)
|
By Product Type:
|
September 30, 2021
|
August 31, 2021
|
June 30, 2021
|
Open-End Funds (1)
|
$
|
73,044
|
$
|
75,576
|
$
|
75,333
|
Closed-End Funds
|
11,721
|
12,222
|
11,993
|
Exchange Traded Funds
|
1,321
|
1,322
|
1,260
|
Retail Separate Accounts
|
41,528
|
42,474
|
40,578
|
Institutional Accounts (1)
|
45,882
|
47,906
|
45,604
|
Structured Products
|
3,809
|
3,792
|
3,870
|
Total (1)
|
$
|
177,305
|
$
|
183,292
|
$
|
178,638
|
(1) Excludes Westchester Capital Management AUM, which the company acquired on October 1, 2021
About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Virtus ETF Solutions, and Westchester Capital Management.
SOURCE Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.
