Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary September 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

Oct 11, 2021, 16:05 ET

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2021 of $177.3 billion. The decrease in AUM from June 30, 2021 reflected market performance and open-end fund net outflows, partially offset by positive net flows in retail separate accounts, exchange traded funds, and institutional. In addition, the company provided services to $3.7 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited)

($ in millions)






By Product Type:

September 30, 2021

August 31, 2021

June 30, 2021

Open-End Funds (1)

$

73,044

$

75,576

$

75,333

Closed-End Funds

11,721

12,222

11,993

Exchange Traded Funds

1,321

1,322

1,260

Retail Separate Accounts

41,528

42,474

40,578

Institutional Accounts (1)

45,882

47,906

45,604

Structured Products

3,809

3,792

3,870

Total (1)

$

177,305

$

183,292

$

178,638

(1)   Excludes Westchester Capital Management AUM, which the company acquired on October 1, 2021

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors, Duff & Phelps Investment Management, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, NFJ Investment Group, Seix Investment Advisors, Silvant Capital Management, Sustainable Growth Advisers, Virtus ETF Solutions, and Westchester Capital Management.

