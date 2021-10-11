Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary September 30, 2021 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., Oct. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management (AUM) as of September 30, 2021 of $177.3 billion. The decrease in AUM from June 30, 2021 reflected market performance and open-end fund net outflows, partially offset by positive net flows in retail separate accounts, exchange traded funds, and institutional. In addition, the company provided services to $3.7 billion of other fee-earning assets that are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)











By Product Type: September 30, 2021

August 31, 2021

June 30, 2021 Open-End Funds (1) $ 73,044



$ 75,576



$ 75,333

Closed-End Funds 11,721



12,222



11,993

Exchange Traded Funds 1,321



1,322



1,260

Retail Separate Accounts 41,528



42,474



40,578

Institutional Accounts (1) 45,882



47,906



45,604

Structured Products 3,809



3,792



3,870

Total (1) $ 177,305



$ 183,292



$ 178,638





(1) Excludes Westchester Capital Management AUM, which the company acquired on October 1, 2021

