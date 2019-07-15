Virtus Investment Partners to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results on Friday, July 26

HARTFORD, Conn., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS), which operates a multi-manager asset management business, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter of 2019 before the market opens on Friday, July 26, 2019, followed by a conference call with the investment community at 10:00 a.m. Eastern, hosted by George R. Aylward, president and chief executive officer, and Michael A. Angerthal, executive vice president and chief financial officer.

The conference call can be accessed via the webcast in the Investor Relations section of www.virtus.com, or by telephone at 877-930-7765 for callers in the U.S. and Canada or 253-336-7413 for international callers (Conference ID: 6060619). A replay of the call will be available through August 3, 2019 at 855-859-2056 (U.S. and Canada) or 404-537-3406 (international) (Conference ID: 6060619). The presentation that will accompany the conference call will be available in the Presentations section of virtus.com.

About Virtus Investment Partners

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. The company provides investment management products and services through its affiliated managers and select subadvisers, each with a distinct investment style, autonomous investment process, and individual brand. Virtus Investment Partners offers access to a variety of investment styles across multiple disciplines to meet a wide array of investor needs. Its affiliates include Ceredex Value Advisors , Duff & Phelps Investment Management , Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management, Newfleet Asset Management, Rampart Investment Management , Seix Investment Advisors , Silvant Capital Management , Sustainable Growth Advisers, and Virtus ETF Advisers . Additional information is available at virtus.com.

