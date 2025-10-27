Virtusa Named the Leader in ISG Provider Lens™ Generative AI Services 2025 Study

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and IT services and solutions, today announced that it has been positioned as a Leader in the ISG Provider Lens™ Generative AI Services 2025 Global Report in two critical midsize market quadrants: Strategy and Consulting Services and Development and Deployment Services.

The ISG Provider Lens™ studies evaluated providers based on portfolio attractiveness and competitive strength in the rapidly evolving AI landscape. Virtusa's placement as a Leader in both GenAI categories highlights its robust capabilities in guiding enterprises from initial strategy through production-grade implementation.

Leveraging the Virtusa Helio Platform for Enterprise AI at Scale

"Virtusa blends vertical-aware consulting with engineering depth, using its AI Lab and Helio platform to guide clients from GenAI strategy to production through platform-linked workshops and industry-aligned innovation journeys." said Gowtham Kumar Sampath, Analyst, ISG. "Virtusa delivers production-grade agentic architectures with LLM-neutral orchestration, modular platform tooling and demonstrable maturity across multiagent workflows, prompt design governance, explainability and postdeployment evaluation."

A key differentiator cited in the research is Virtusa's proprietary Virtusa Helio platform. Virtusa Helio acts as a modular, end-to-end delivery framework that seamlessly integrates consulting and engineering depth across the Generative AI lifecycle.

Helio for Strategy: Advisory services begin with structured discovery using Helio Canvas, a tool for use case modeling that helps clients prioritize initiatives based on desirability, feasibility, and viability. Value realization is then managed through Helio Realize, which embeds long-term cost governance and ROI tracking into the AI lifecycle.

Helio for Development: For implementation, the platform offers modular tooling, including Agent Foundry for agent scaffolding and Data Studio for dataset preparation and validation. This modularity ensures LLM-neutral orchestration and provides multienvironment deployment flexibility, supporting on-premises, private cloud, and public LLM configurations for enterprise clients.

"Our recognition as a Leader in Generative AI validates our core approach to AI adoption that we have seen successful with our clients," said Surajit Bhattacharjee, Senior Vice President and Global Lead for AI at Virtusa. "We believe that successful AI transformation requires not just innovative technology, but a systematic combination of services and a flexible AI native platform—Virtusa Helio—that bridges strategic vision with executable, production-grade architectures. Our strong placement in this study further reinforces our ability to deliver highly sophisticated, autonomous solutions that drive massive efficiency gains for our clients."

Additionally, Virtusa was recognized as a Product Challenger in the accompanying ISG Provider Lens™ Agentic AI Services 2025 Global Report, underscoring its commitment to next-generation autonomous AI capabilities. Virtusa remains committed to empowering clients across industries, including Banking and Financial Services, Healthcare, Life Sciences, Communications, and Manufacturing to confidently navigate their AI journeys and achieve measurable business outcomes.

About Virtusa

Virtusa is a global product and platform engineering services company that makes experiences better with technology. We help organizations grow faster, more profitably, and more sustainably by reimagining enterprises through domain-driven solutions. We combine strategy, design, and engineering, backed by unmatched expertise at the intersection of industry, business, and technology to generate real-world business impact for clients.

Headquartered in Massachusetts with global delivery centers, Virtusa provides a broad range of services, solutions, and assets, including strategy and design, AI advisory and services, digital engineering, data and analytics, digital assurance, cloud and security, and managed services across industries such as financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology.

About ISG Provider Lens™ Research

The ISG Provider Lens™ Quadrant research series is the only service provider evaluation of its kind to combine empirical, data-driven research and market analysis with the real-world experience and observations of ISG's global advisory team. Enterprises will find a wealth of detailed data and market analysis to assist in their selection of sourcing partners, while ISG advisors use the reports to validate their own market knowledge and recommendations.

