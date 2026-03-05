VirtuWorks Expands Coral Gables Headquarters as Miami Emerges as a Global Technology and Business Hub

MIAMI, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VirtuWorks announced a major expansion of its Coral Gables headquarters, growing into a space of over 10,000 square feet as part of a continued investment in Miami's rapidly expanding business and technology ecosystem.

As global firms such as Palantir Technologies and Citadel establish a larger presence in Miami, the region is evolving into one of the nation's most important centers for finance, innovation, and entrepreneurship. VirtuWorks' expansion reflects both the company's growth and its commitment to protecting the businesses that power this transformation.

Headquartered in Coral Gables for over three decades, VirtuWorks is expanding its engineering team, operational capacity, and technical infrastructure to meet the increasing demand for Managed IT Services and Advanced Cybersecurity solutions. The company's mission is to ensure that organizations operating in Miami and across the United States remain secure, resilient, and compliant as cyber threats and regulatory requirements continue to accelerate. Supporting compliance frameworks such as SOC 2 has become a critical priority for companies handling sensitive client and financial data, and VirtuWorks plays a key role in helping businesses achieve and maintain these standards.

As part of its investment in the community, VirtuWorks provides complimentary Secure Score assessments to small and midsize businesses, offering clear visibility into their security posture and identifying actionable improvements. Business owners interested in understanding their current security standing are encouraged to request an assessment and take proactive steps to strengthen their technology foundation. This initiative reflects VirtuWorks' commitment to helping protect the businesses that power Miami's continued growth.

With 32 years in business, VirtuWorks has earned national recognition as a Top 150 Managed Service Provider by Channel Futures and maintains ISO 27001, ISO 20000, and ISO 9001 certifications. Supported by a team of 100 percent U.S.-based engineers, the company continues to invest in local talent and advanced systems to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving technology landscape.

"Miami's emergence as a global business hub requires strong, secure technology foundations," said VirtuWorks CEO Omar Armenteros. "Our expansion reflects our long-term commitment to protecting the organizations driving this growth and investing in the future of Miami."

With its expanded headquarters and continued investment in engineering and security, VirtuWorks remains focused on helping businesses operate securely, scale confidently, and meet the demands of a new era of growth.

