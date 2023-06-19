Virus Filtration Market Research Report 2023: A Potential $13+ Billion Industry by 2032

19 Jun, 2023, 17:15 ET
DUBLIN, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Virus Filtration Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type, By Application, By End-Use, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2023-2032" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global virus filtration market size is expected to reach USD 13.86 billion by 2032
Some drivers of this growth include the increasing demand for biologics, rising investments in R&D by pharmaceutical companies, and the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The market is also poised to be impacted by advancements in virus filtration technologies, such as developing new filters with improved virus retention and removal capabilities.
Increasing demand for effective virus removal and clearance during the production of biologics, vaccines, and other biological products includes virus filters, membrane filtration systems, and virus removal services catering to biopharmaceutical manufacturing, blood and plasma fractionation, and medical device manufacturing. Virus filtration is a critical step in ensuring the safety and efficacy of these products, as contamination by viruses can pose significant health risks to patients.
In recent years increasing in the development of advanced virus filtration technologies to remove smaller and more complex viruses, the growing adoption of single-use virus filtration systems that offer reduced contamination risks, lower capital costs, and faster turnaround times, and a trend towards outsourcing virus filtration services to specialized contract manufacturing organizations to meet the growing demand for cost-effective and flexible manufacturing solutions.
These trends indicate a rapidly evolving and dynamic market with significant potential for growth and innovation in the coming years.
Virus Filtration Market Report Highlights
- Instrument segment is anticipated to grow fastest rate during the forecast period because increasing the demand for the biologicals for the treatment of chronic diseases. Some companies introduced filtration and chromatography systems in R&D and production of biologics.
- Biologicals segment has accounted for the highest revenue share in the market and will grow at fastest rate during projected period, due to increasing in the prevalence of cancer, diabetics and blood disorders which increases the demand for biologicals.
- Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies' segment is anticipated to hold largest share. Due to increase in the vaccine production and high demand for the virus filtration propels the segment growth.
- North America dominated the global market for virus filtration in 2022, due to raising the investment in the pharmaceutical industries and also player taking initiatives in partnerships, and collaborations which propels the market expansion.
Market Dynamics
Drivers and Opportunities
- Rising demand for biologics
- Increasing R&D investment
Restraints and Challenges
- Intense competition among vendors
Porter's Five Forces Analysis
PESTEL Analysis
Virus Filtration Market End-Use Trends
Value Chain Analysis
COVID-19 Impact Analysis
