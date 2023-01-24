"Virus World" A new concept of 'V2E' NFT community

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Blockchain technology has achieved remarkable growth in various fields such as cryptocurrency, NFT, and DeFi (decentralized finance, DeFi). With its high security level and transparency based on the characteristics of decentralization, it has been pointed out as a core infrastructure for the realization of Web 3.0, which is emerging as the Internet version of the "third wave."

In particular, in the case of NFT (Non-Fungible Token), it has been spotlighted as an alternative to realize a concept that was difficult to think of easily in the digital world. Many investors were enthusiastic about the concept of a "unique asset" that can be verified for authenticity and personal ownership, which led to a rapid expansion of the market.

NFTs were first used mainly for auctions of works of art or souvenirs, but have been gradually expanding their utility to games, metaverses, and sports. The global NFT market size has surpassed $2 billion by 2021, up from $100 million in 2020, and this market size will grow over the next few years as more people become aware of the benefits and utilities of NFTs and the technology behind them continues to evolve. Therefore, the technology and the market are expected to grow rapidly.

Currently, various NFT business models exist in the market regarding NFTs.

The V2E (Virus to Earn) system is a unique feature of the Virus World project, allowing Virus World NFT holders to raise the level of their NFTs by inviting others to the community through referral links.

As NFT owners promote their referral links and new users create NFTs through those links, the NFT's link owner's XP (Experience Points) increases. When XP reaches a certain level, the level of the NFT goes up. The higher the level of the NFT, the higher the mining power, and according to the mining power, Virus World's own token, 'ZVT' token, can be mined.

According to the Virus World team, these V2E activities directly affect holders, individuals, and projects by inducing new users to participate, growing the project, and directly influencing community expansion and their personal rewards.

The team highlighted that this incentive system provides strong motivation for members to actively participate in growing the community and increasing the value of NFTs.

Also, according to the Virus World team, "Teaser page" and "VRWD Pre-mining App" was officially released on January 25th.

The "VRWD Pre-mining App" was released, for the purpose of assisting users to understand the upcoming Virus World project and the V2E system, and allows users to pre-mining before the official V2E (Virus to Earn) system starts. It allows people to acquire M (Mint) points. These M-points are said to be later used to create NFTs in the Virus World's public mint.

In addition to that, the detailed description of the project can be found on the Teaser page and Virus World Official Medium.

SOURCE Virus World