ViruShield Launches Transformative Mask And Respirator Accessories For Personal Protective Equipment

ViruShield Defender™ is a patent pending face mask seal designed to be used with most fabric flat masks. The seal works to enhance safety by creating an improved perimeter seal between the user's mask and face, thereby reducing the propensity for air gaps which airborne particles can travel through. The ViruShield Defender™ is considered the "gold standard" in mask accessories. In addition to enhanced safety, the ViruShield Defender™ provides a more comfortable fit, and reduces fogging for those wearing glasses and goggles.

The ViruShield Guardian™ is a patent pending mask accessory for use with the popular N95 style respirator used by doctors, other first responders and the general public. The product's design is crafted to enhance comfort and protection by enabling a better, more efficient seal to be created between the perimeter of the respirator and face. The ViruShield Guardian™ is specifically engineered to fit and protect most adult face shapes against the damage that can occur from the prolonged use of N95 style respirators.

"Our team of dedicated engineers, designers and technicians have worked around the clock to create products that enhance the face mask wearing experience and are vital during these times of health care crises," said Carl Savoia, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of ViruShield. "I believe that the Defender and Guardian will transform the PPE sector by making their underlying masks and respirators more comfortable to wear for hours at a time while enhancing their overall efficacy."

Published studies report that respirators and surgical mask leakage is anywhere between 12-25%. With the ViruShield Defender™ and ViruShield Guardian™, this leakage level is significantly reduced, thereby enhancing the protection afforded by such PPE.

The ViruShield Defender™ and ViruShield Guardian™, invented, crafted and manufactured in the United States, employ an inward and outward leakage reduction system that reduces skin irritation, , typically associated with the long-term use of flat masks and respirators. Both products are reusable, made with medical grade, latex-free, non-toxic and hypoallergenic molded foam, easy to use and affordable.

To learn more about the ViruShield Defender™ and ViruShield Guardian™, please visit: www.virushields.com

About ViruShield

ViruShield invents and manufactures personal protection enhancements for a safer global community. ViruShield's design team holds 184 patents in the medical device, mask-related, fiber optics, agricultural and myriad other sectors.

Invented in California. Made in the USA. ViruShield: More Comfort. More Protection.

