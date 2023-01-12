VIS BLANC's 2STEP MASK Notified in European CPNP

News provided by

VIS BLANC

Jan 12, 2023, 01:13 ET

SEOUL, South Korea, Jan. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VIS BLANC, a brand run by ELKO Trading Company, completed the CPNP Notification of VIS BLANC 2STEP MASK, which was launched last year, and was able to enter the European market in earnest.

CPNP (Cosmetic Product Notification Portal) is a notification system for all cosmetics to sell in Europe. To notify cosmetics in the CPNP, demanding strict quality and stability procedures such as microbiological testing, stability testing, and compatibility testing are required.

VIS BLANC is about to enter the European cosmetics market through the CPNP notification and has now completed cosmetic product test approval for each country in three countries for export, including the European CPNP, and announced that vis blanc will continue to strive to grow in the global market in the near future.

http://visblanc.com/

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1982028/Photo.jpg 

SOURCE VIS BLANC

