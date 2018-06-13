Vis Mundi Increases Shareholding in EgySwiss Group to Controlling Stake After Capital Injection Round

CAIRO, June 13, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vis Mundi Ltd. (Vis Mundi), an investment company operating in the FMCG sector of selected high growth emerging markets, has announced its full subscription to the latest round of capital increase in EgySwiss Group (EgySwiss), raising its shareholding to a controlling stake.

Commenting on the transaction, Salvatore Caizzone, Founder and CEO of Vis Mundi, said: "This capital increase is aimed at consolidating and expanding EgySwiss position as a leader in the Egyptian food processing market. Our decision of fully subscribing to this injection round is driven by our strong commitment to the business. Egypt is a key strategic geography for Vis Mundi given its demographic profile and business potential and we will continue to invest actively in this market."

