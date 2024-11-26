Visa Lighting® Launches First Ever Commercial Globes with RGBW & Downlight

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visa Lighting, a leader in architectural lighting for over 60 years and still proudly manufacturing all of its luminaires in the USA, has launched two new product line extensions with RGBW (Red-Green-Blue-White) capabilities for its popular Zume™ In globe pendants.

The existing one-piece, high-quality, gloss white acrylic Zume In collection of globes has been a consistently popular model for lighting designers for the last four years. The globe pendant's simplicity makes it an easy go-to for designers and building owners, elevating the globes from a mid-20th-century trend to a classic lighting staple.

The new Zume In DL - RGBW (with a downlight) is the first-ever commercial-use globe collection with RGBW capability and a downlight. The new models build upon the Zume In's current functionality by adding the ability to select specific static colors or program color-changing sequences using a DMX controller. The Zume In RGBW is available in four sizes: 8", 12", 16" and 22", and the version with the downlight is offered in 3 sizes: 12", 16", and 22". Both RGBW models include a remote driver as standard, are mounted using a 5/8" diameter stem, with the stem, cap, and canopy color-matched to one of Visa Lighting's 20 color finishes or a variety of alternative metal finishes.

"Whether building owners want to enhance the ambiance, engage visitors, project a brand identity, or simply adjust the lighting to refresh the look of a certain space, Zume In RGBW can deliver," said Ryan Oldenburg, President of Visa Lighting.

Both the Zume In RGBW and Zume In DL RGBW are available for both specification and shipment now.

About Visa Lighting:

Visa Lighting is a leading brand in performance lighting for commercial, educational, hospitality, healthcare, and behavioral health facilities. All of our innovative, high-quality products including luminaires, mirrors, and controls are designed, engineered, manufactured, and assembled at our headquarters in Milwaukee, WI. We provide tangible value in our products to the customer, support continual improvement opportunities for our workforce and demonstrate commitment to community measured by our stewardship of the environment and promotion of social responsibility. Our philosophy of employee empowerment enables us to be considered as a great place to work as defined by our employees.

