Visage Propels AI Optimized Enterprise Imaging at RSNA 2025

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Visage Imaging, Inc. ("Visage"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Pro Medicus Ltd. (ASX: PME), has announced it will showcase a series of new innovations and events for the industry-leading Visage 7 | CloudPACS, powered by the Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform ("Visage 7"), at the Radiological Society of North America (RSNA) 2025 annual meeting, Booth 4329, McCormick Place South Hall (Chicago, IL) from Sunday, November 30 – Wednesday, December 3, 2025.

AI is advancing so quickly, imaging organizations need the foundation of an AI Optimized Enterprise Imaging Platform purpose built and proven for the Cloud. A platform that supports AI-inference based workflow prioritization and orchestration, standards-based AI-results integration with non-disruptive interpretation workflow, and support for all algorithms — Visage native, third-party, co-developed and self-developed. All powered by the ultrafast Visage 7 | CloudPACS delivering unparalleled interpretation efficiency and much needed relief from the challenges of burnout facing radiologists today. Over the past five years, 100% of Visage's new PACS customers have been implemented in the cloud, without limitation whatsoever in scale, scope or clinical mission.

At RSNA 2025, we invite customers to experience Visage in the following ways:

Join us at Apple Michigan Avenue for "Spotlight: Reimaging Radiology with Apple Vision Pro", Monday, December 1, 6-7 PM. Discover how Apple Vision Pro is helping to pioneer what's possible in radiology. Join Elias Kikano, MD, Paul Murphy, MD, and Andrew Gordon, MD, along with Malte Westerhoff, PhD, as they share insights on how spatial computing is transforming medical imaging. They'll also discuss personal experiences within their own healthcare facilities.

Visage is pleased to announce a new whitepaper based on customer interviews: "Interpretation Efficiency in Radiology – A Critical Strategy," authored by Signify Research's Amy Thompson, Principal Analyst. This has been supplemented by an expert video panel discussion of Visage 7 users, moderated by Brian Casey, Managing Editor, The Imaging Wire: "Interpretation Efficiency in Radiology".

Tuesday, December 2 at 2 PM CST - Join Myles Taffel, MD, Professor of Radiology, Director of Workflow Analytics, Associate Section Head of Abdominal Imaging, where he'll share an insightful presentation, Smart Distribution: Understanding the "Black Box" , about his institution's experiences transforming workflow from the medical center to the community, and beyond.

Wednesday, December 3 at 2 PM CST - Join Jacob Theobold, Supervisor, where he'll present, Visible (in the Best) Light: Successful Enterprise Imaging in the Cloud, about his institution's experiences implementing visible light workflows with Visage 7 | CloudPACS.

"Visage customers have the most modern, future-proof, AI Optimized Enterprise Imaging Platform built for the Cloud," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Global Chief Technology Officer. "We will spotlight numerous new solutions and customer-driven innovations that showcase the differentiated image viewing, workflow, archiving and AI capabilities that are the hallmarks of Visage."

At RSNA 2025, Visage will demonstrate the latest features of the Visage 7 platform, as well as multiple new solutions and enhancements, including:

Visage 7 | Digital Pathology. Demonstrated publicly for the first time, Visage will unveil our work-in-progress ultrafast digital pathology viewing, workflow and archiving capabilities for cloud-based whole slide imaging, all on the same Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform. Image display is supported by the Visage 7 smart-client, reinforcing our One ViewerTM philosophy for Enterprise Imaging.

Features will include full multi-resolution viewing; comparisons + priors; measurements and annotations; registration of different stains; multi-channel fluorescence images; and mitotic analysis tools. Display of digital pathology images will be supported across the Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform, including spatial computing with Visage Ease VP for the Apple Vision Pro. Visage recently validated support of the IHE Digital Pathology Workflow – Image Acquisition Profile at the Europe 2025 IHE Connectathon.

Visage Chat+. Visage is pleased to demonstrate significantly expanded capabilities of Visage Chat+, offering a modern, intuitive and human-centric communication experience. We've added the "+" to better signify our vision for the product and its evolving role in enabling seamless, intelligent interactions across teams and platforms. Customers will experience demonstrations including team chats, notes, ticketing workflow, enterprise visibility and much more.

Visage 7 | AI. At RSNA 2025, customers will experience why Visage is AI Optimized. Visage will showcase our In Viewer integrated, latest work-in-progress innovations in AI-powered reporting with paste-to-PowerScribe, automated impression generation, and error checking.

Visage does good science. We will highlight our latest Opportunistic Screening solutions, to include Visage 7 AI – OS BMD for Opportunistic Screening Bone Mineral Density assessment. Working with our clinical partner, our bone mineral density opportunistic screening algorithm development efforts have resulted in the recent peer-reviewed paper, Deep Learning–based Opportunistic CT Osteoporosis Screening and the Establishment of Normative Values, Radiology, November 11, 2025.

Demonstrating a commitment to standards-based interoperability, and for the sixth consecutive year, Visage will be participating as the PACS in the RSNA "Radiology Reimagined" demonstration located in the AI Showcase, Booth 5104.

To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7 at RSNA 2025, please click here for additional details. If you are unable to attend RSNA 2025, but would like to schedule a demonstration of Visage 7, please click here.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage 7 | AI) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

