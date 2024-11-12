Visage Transforms Imaging to the Cloud at RSNA 2024

"Visage customers have transitioned to the cloud with remarkable speed" Post this

Visage continues to demonstrate leadership in Healthcare Imaging's move to the cloud. Visage 7 CloudPACS is the industry's benchmark for speed, delivering images faster and more securely than on-premise and legacy hybrid cloud PACS. Over the past four years, 100% of Visage's new PACS customers have been implemented in the cloud. Based on two years of customer interviews, Visage is pleased to announce the new informative whitepaper: "Progress Towards Cloud: Relief, Considerations and New Opportunities," authored by Signify Research's Amy Thompson, Research Manager. This has been supplemented by The Imaging Wire video interview: "The Road to Cloud-Based PACS".

"Visage customers have transitioned to the cloud with remarkable speed," explained Malte Westerhoff, PhD, Visage Co-Founder and Global Chief Technology Officer. "We will be showcasing numerous new capabilities, many of which are customer-driven innovations, that highlight the incredible image viewing, workflow, and AI capabilities inherent to the Visage platform."

At RSNA 2024, Visage will demonstrate the latest features of the Visage 7 platform, as well as multiple new solutions and enhancements, including:

Visage Chat. Offering flexible, secure, reliable and fast communications across the Visage 7 platform, Visage Chat provides imaging professionals with a highly efficient and integrated means of communicating across the care team. An optional software module, Visage Chat users will have access to individual and group chats that also benefit from the novel native capabilities of Visage 7 for context sharing and launching of Visage 7 Live Connect. Visage Chat will be demonstrated as a work-in-progress with availability in Q2 2025.

Offering flexible, secure, reliable and fast communications across the Visage 7 platform, Visage Chat provides imaging professionals with a highly efficient and integrated means of communicating across the care team. An optional software module, Visage Chat users will have access to individual and group chats that also benefit from the novel native capabilities of Visage 7 for context sharing and launching of Visage 7 Live Connect. Visage Chat will be demonstrated as a work-in-progress with availability in Q2 2025. QC Tickets. QC Tickets enable Radiologists to file tickets for Technologists about exam quality and other problems, as well as native backend workflow for Technologist Supervisors to manage these ticket queues with their teams.

QC Tickets enable Radiologists to file tickets for Technologists about exam quality and other problems, as well as native backend workflow for Technologist Supervisors to manage these ticket queues with their teams. Visage 7 | Cardiology Imaging. Based on Visage 7's novel Semantic Annotations capabilities, Visage 7 | Cardiology Imaging now supports the creation of dozens of linear measurements that can then be exported to Epic Cupid.

Based on Visage 7's novel Semantic Annotations capabilities, Visage 7 | Cardiology Imaging now supports the creation of dozens of linear measurements that can then be exported to Epic Cupid. Visage Ease VP. As a work-in-progress, Visage will be demonstrating immersive 3D Key Views and Pass Through Mode for the Apple Vision Pro. Using a new finger-tap gesture, users can easily navigate through multiple pre-saved immersive 3D perspectives with different orientations, contrast, and cut planes, enabling quicker and more detailed visual analysis. Visage Ease VP is not intended for diagnosis.

As a work-in-progress, Visage will be demonstrating immersive 3D Key Views and Pass Through Mode for the Apple Vision Pro. Using a new finger-tap gesture, users can easily navigate through multiple pre-saved immersive 3D perspectives with different orientations, contrast, and cut planes, enabling quicker and more detailed visual analysis. Visage Ease VP is not intended for diagnosis. Visage 7 | Workflow. Visage will demonstrate Workflow Flags, originally introduced with Visage 7.1.19 at SIIM 2024, which enabled the support of a broad number of workflows, enhancing flexibility and orchestration needs that vary from institution to institution. Gain insights from the production use of Visage 7 | Workflow and Load Balancer across one of the largest innovative academic health systems in the US. On Tuesday, December 3 at 3 PM CST in the Visage Booth, join Myles Taffel , MD, Associate Professor of Radiology, Director of Workflow Analytics, Associate Section Head of Abdominal Imaging, where he'll share an insightful presentation, The Smart Distributor: Evening the Odds , about his institution's experiences transforming workflow from the medical center to the community, and beyond.

Visage will demonstrate Workflow Flags, originally introduced with Visage at SIIM 2024, which enabled the support of a broad number of workflows, enhancing flexibility and orchestration needs that vary from institution to institution. Gain insights from the production use of Visage 7 | Workflow and Load Balancer across one of the largest innovative academic health systems in the US. On at in the Visage Booth, join , MD, Associate Professor of Radiology, Director of Workflow Analytics, Associate Section Head of Abdominal Imaging, where he'll share an insightful presentation, , about his institution's experiences transforming workflow from the medical center to the community, and beyond. Visage 7 | AI. At RSNA 2024, customers will experience why Visage 7 is Optimal for AI. In addition to commercially available Visage 7 | AI - Breast Density, Visage is introducing the following new AI solutions: Visage 7 AI – OS Breast Cancer for Opportunistic Screening Breast Cancer detection; Visage 7 AI – OS BMD for Opportunistic Screening Bone Mineral Density assessment; Visage 7 AI – OS Aorta for Opportunistic Screening Aortic Calcification and Visage 7 AI – OS BodyComp for Opportunistic Screening Body Composition. These new Opportunistic Screening (OS) solutions are native to the Visage 7 platform and will be demonstrated as work-in-progress.

Demonstrating a commitment to standards-based interoperability, and for the fifth consecutive year, Visage will be participating as the PACS in the RSNA "Radiology Reimagined" AI, Innovation and Interoperability in Practice demonstration (formerly "Imaging AI in Practice" demonstration). Radiology Reimagined is located in the McCormick Place, South Hall, AI Showcase, Booth 5104.

To schedule a priority demonstration of Visage 7 at RSNA 2024, please click here for additional details. If you are unable to attend RSNA 2024, but would like to schedule a demonstration of Visage 7, please click here.

About Visage Imaging, Inc.

A global provider of enterprise imaging solutions that enable PACS replacement with local, regional and national scale. The Visage 7 Enterprise Imaging Platform is proven, providing a fast, clinically rich, and highly scalable growth platform deliverable entirely from the cloud. Visage 7 supports the simplicity of a One Viewer™ philosophy, that enables diagnostic, clinical, specialty, research, and mobile imaging workflows from a singular platform. Visage also offers modular scalability and future-proof flexibility with enterprise workflow (Visage 7 Workflow), vendor-neutral archive (Visage 7 Open Archive) and artificial intelligence (Visage AI Accelerator) solutions, all 100% native. https://visageimaging.com

About Pro Medicus Limited

Pro Medicus Limited [ASX: PME] is Australia's leading imaging IT provider. Founded in 1983, the company provides a full range of integrated software products and services to hospital, imaging centers and health care groups worldwide. www.promed.com.au

Visage, Visage Imaging, Visage Ease Pro, Visage Ease, Visage Ease VP, Visage Chat, Live Connect, One Viewer, ANV, CloudPACS.com, Video Reports, Load Balancer, Deep Search and Deconstructed PACS are trademarks, registered trademarks and service marks that are licensed by Visage Imaging Inc. Other product and company names mentioned may be trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective owners or licensees.

SOURCE Visage Imaging, Inc.