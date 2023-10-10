Visana Health and WIN Partner to Provide Comprehensive Women's Healthcare Solution for Employers and Health Plans

Two women's health visionaries join forces to reduce unnecessary surgeries and advance the care journeys of women at all stages of life





MINNEAPOLIS and GREENWICH, Conn., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visana Health , a virtual-first comprehensive women's health clinic, and WIN , the nation's leading family-building benefits provider, today announced a strategic partnership to provide an integrated women's healthcare solution to employers in all 50 states.

The partnership between Visana and WIN represents a shared commitment to enhancing the overall health and well-being of women from menstruation to menopause. By combining Visana's comprehensive clinical model with WIN's broad reach and expertise in fertility benefits, more women now have access to a coordinated approach to their healthcare that helps them feel better faster, at a lower cost.

"The disparities within women's healthcare derail women at the peak of their careers – negatively impacting businesses – making perimenopause and menopause care and support coordination a critical part of benefit solutions," said Dr. Roger Shedlin , CEO, WIN. "Our clients recognize that providing end-to-end support and care coordination for women's healthcare concerns is not only a key clinical offering, but a strategic investment in a healthier, more productive and engaged workforce. We are thrilled to be partnering with Visana to bring comprehensive, integrated women's health care and coordination to more women everywhere."

Through this partnership, WIN patients will have access to Visana-trained clinicians who specialize in diagnosing and treating a wide range of women's health conditions, including: menopause, endometriosis, fibroids, PCOS, contraception, UTIs, and more. Additionally, WIN's family-building solutions, including diagnostics, treatment options, adoption, surrogacy, and family support, will be available to Visana patients looking for accessible and affordable family-building services.

For over 25 years, WIN has been a leading family and fertility manager for employers and individual patients, with clients including the nation's leading corporations from a wide range of industries, geographies, and company sizes. WIN offers fertility management, including medical, pharmacy, genetics, surrogacy, and adoption and has helped more than 450,000 families by providing access to the best doctors, technology, and support.

"We are proud to partner with WIN, one of the longest-standing and most trusted fertility benefits managers, to provide our patients with access to fertility care and family-building resources," said Joe Connolly, co-founder and CEO, Visana Health. "This partnership also provides our employer partners with the most comprehensive women's health solution that meets the needs of all women in the workplace, regardless of what stage of life they're in."

On average, Visana's patients have more than three co-morbidities, representing high-cost cases that demand comprehensive and coordinated management. Through a value-based care model, Visana has improved patient outcomes, demonstrated a 4:1 ROI for health plan and employer partners, and created a world-class experience tailored for women, as illustrated by its patient NPS of +90.

About Visana Health

Visana Health is the only virtual-first women's healthcare company that provides comprehensive, whole person, coordinated care from menstruation through menopause. Visana-trained clinicians specialize in diagnosing and treating a wide range of women's health conditions, including: perimenopause, menopause, endometriosis, fibroids, PCOS, contraception, UTIs and more. Every Visana patient benefits from a dedicated care team consisting of an OB/GYN, women's health nurse practitioner, coach, and care coordinator to provide concierge-level care. Visana integrates seamlessly with high-quality, low-cost, in-person care when needed. Through its value- based care model, Visana has demonstrated a 4:1 ROI for health plan and employer partners. The company creates a delightful experience for women as evidenced by its NPS of 95+. To learn more, visit visanahealth.com

About WIN

WIN is the nation's leading family-building and family-support benefit management company, providing clinical, claims, financial, and administrative services. WIN democratizes high-quality family-support care and promotes efficacious family-building treatments via a comprehensive program encompassing fertility medical and pharmacy, egg freezing, surrogacy, and adoption services, reproductive genetic testing, behavioral health support, BIPOC and LGBTQIA+-affirming programs, parenting support, and menopause care coordination. WIN's managed model ensures patients have access to the nation's largest network of highly credentialed reproductive endocrinologists and receive dedicated support and advocacy, via Nurse Care Advocates. For over 25 years, WIN is proud to have helped more than 450,000 families—driving superior outcomes while reducing the total cost of care for health plans and employers. For more information about WIN, visit https://www.winfertility.com

