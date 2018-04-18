Visaris Americas Partners with Global Ultrasound Manufacturer Alpinion

Visaris Americas expects to leverage the new relationship to secure business in several of their core markets, particularly the mobile homecare imaging segment. "The Alpinion product line complements the breadth of our robust Vision product line especially mobile homecare imaging, our fastest growing market segment," said Ron Viola, Managing Partner for Visaris Americas. "Having the ability to offer customers the Vision M, our lightweight portable X-ray system, along with the Alpinion E-CUBE i7 compact portable ultrasound platform provides an exceptionally attractive complete imaging solution for our customers," Viola added.

The Visaris Americas relationship with Alpinion is the first of several partnerships it plans to make in the future to reinforce their commitment to offering their customers a total imaging solution.

About Visaris Americas:

VISARIS AMERICAS, a First Source company, provides a full portfolio of innovative digital imaging solutions. Our Vision series of products are designed for various imaging environments from the Vision M lightweight portable X-ray solution to our most advanced solution the Vision C, a fully robotic radiography suite. Our Company's mission is to deliver the highest quality and cost-effective digital imaging technology, workflow solutions and responsive technical support to meet the diverse needs of today's demanding medical imaging environments.

To learn more about Visaris Americas, please go to: www.visarisamericas.com

About First Source:

FIRST SOURCE, established in 1999, is recognized for its innovative R&D and manufacturing capabilities, extensive product training programs, and the high level of responsive technical support it provides to medical imaging customers in the U.S. market. In October 2015, FIRST SOURCE became the sole distributor of Visaris-branded products in the Americas. Visaris is an Eastern European-based company that has heavily invested years of R&D in product design and workflow solutions for the global medical imaging market.

To learn more about First Source, please go to: www.fsimedicalimaging.com

About Alpinion Medical Systems:

ALPINION is a world-renowned ultrasound manufacturer known for innovation. Its E-CUBE product line follows the principles (Extreme Clarity, Efficient Workflow, Ergonomic Design) and reflects ALPINION's technological philosophy that provides customers with uniform image quality throughout the product lifetime. ALPINION focuses on continuous innovation in acoustic technology and has developed a range of transducer array types and applied them to ALPINION's innovative E-CUBE series of ultrasound systems. Based on proprietary superior acoustic technology, ALPINION continuously strives to expand the medical business from diagnostic to therapeutic ultrasound.

To learn more about Alpinion, please go to: www.alpinion.com

Media Contact:

Michelle Brown

585.272.1690 x 1005 | 585.727.8504

michelle@visarisamericas.com

www.visarisamericas.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/visaris-americas-partners-with-global-ultrasound-manufacturer-alpinion-300632181.html

SOURCE Visaris Americas

Related Links

http://www.visarisamericas.com

