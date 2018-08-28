Visbit® Launches 8K Premium Playback Service with Synchronized Playback Control Across VR and XR Headsets

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Aug. 28, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Visbit Inc., the leading VR video transmission and playback technology company, today released its Premium Playback Service, offering a private content distribution solution with up to 8K 3D quality playback capability, synchronized playback control, and improved rendering sharpness. The company also expanded its platform coverage from the first standalone VR headset, HTC Vive Focus, to across most standalone and mobile VR headsets as well as ODG R-9 Smartglasses, a leading Extended Reality (XR) tether free headset.

"After debuting the world's first 8K 3D VR video player in January, we further developed it into a service that makes private VR content delivery easy," said Elaine Lu, Visbit co-founder and COO. "The traditional approach of sharing Gigabytes of VR video files via Dropbox and asking clients to sideload videos is unprofessional and painful, if not impossible. We see this as one major barrier for VR to be more useful in business use cases." With the new Premium Playback service, this process can be as simple as uploading the video to Visbit Portal and sending a 6-letter code to a specific audience. Besides, content owners can also revoke the access to protect their IP and instantly publish or unpublish new content. "Since the Beta release in April, we have seen content creators and companies using Visbit service for collaboration, demo on show floor, facilitating regular business presentation, and even for paid content distribution," said Elaine Lu.

In this release, Visbit added a new Beta function called "Synchronized Playback Control" to enable VR business owners provide a theater-like VR experience to their customers. Using the iPad app "Visbit Theater Manager" as the central control tool, a movie festival staff or classroom instructor can manage multiple VR headsets to synchronously play a list of videos via Visbit Premium Player and viewers only need to sit and watch. All devices are connected and communicated via local WiFi. The system is powerful enough to support hundreds of headsets simultaneously.

Additionally, Visbit added VR180 support, video auto looping, and custom branding option to enhance product usability.

Visbit continues pushing VR video playback quality in this release by polishing its rendering pipeline. "Pixel resampling degrades video quality in general. By removing the use of Eyebuffer in video rendering pipeline, we are now able to increase the final delivered video sharpness by another 10%," said Changyin Zhou, Co-Founder and CEO of Visbit.

Visbit has also been gradually expanding its platform coverage. In addition to Oculus Go, Gear VR, MiVR, and Lenovo Mirage, noticeably, Visbit has also added support to ODG R-9 Smartglasses and released its Visbit Premium Player app in ODG's app store. ODG R-9 became the first Extended Reality (XR) tether free headset that is capable of playing 6K quality 360-degree or 180-degree videos.

Together with the product release, Visbit also published its pricing for the Premium Playback Service. Interested users can check it out on www.visbit.co. Those who registered before Sep 14th can receive a two-month free trial including 2 licenses and 5mins 8K transcoding.

Visbit Inc. is a visual technology company enabling 360-degree videos and VR content to be easily viewed at the highest possible quality across platforms. With its patented Visbit View-Optimized Streaming (VVOS) technology, Visbit is able to stream and play 4K to 12K resolution 360-degree VR videos without noticeable latency over regular Wi-Fi and LTE. With the technology, Visbit offers Premium Playback Service and Streaming SDK Service to content creators, publishers and developers for immersive media as a full-scale content delivery and playback solution.

The company was founded in 2015 by Dr. Changyin Zhou and Elaine Lu, and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, USA. For more information go to www.visbit.co.

