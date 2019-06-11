Visbit® Upgrades Visbit VR Theater to Support 12K VR Videos

SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visbit, the leading transmission and playback technology company for immersive media, today released a major upgrade to Visbit VR Theater , a SaaS platform that converts VR video into a powerful sales and education tool for various businesses and organizations. This upgrade increased the maximum supported video resolution of Visbit VR Theater from 8K to 12K and added the Kiosk Mode and the Theater Mode to its Viveport app, making the full feature set of Visbit VR Theater ready for use with HTC Vive Focus, Pico G2, and Pico G2 4K headsets.

Visbit made 12K VR video streaming a reality back in 2017. But for a long while, the company didn't include this capability into its standard product, mainly due to the lack of 12K VR videos and the needs to stream VR videos at such resolution. "With 5G being deployed quickly around the world, starting from 2019 we began to receive more and more requests to transcode and play 12K VR videos. So we decided to add the 12K capability to our standard product instead of offering it as a customized feature. " said Elaine Lu, Visbit Co-Founder and COO.

The Company counts minimum 11520 x 5670 resolution as 12K. Comparing to 8K or 4K resolution, it has 72M pixels versus 32M or 8M pixels. In the viewers' eyes, a 12K VR video gives them 2.5-3K resolution per eye, considering the Field-of-View is only about 100° in VR. To achieve a true retina-like experience in VR, the video resolution will need to be at least 16K, which is still probably a few years away.

The 12K support is only offered in Visbit's Viveport app, available for users of Vive Focus and Pico G2 or G2 4K. Interested users can try it out through the free trial of Visbit VR Theater available on the Company's official website. The 12K support for Oculus Go is under plan. The company is also working on supporting Oculus Quest.

The 12K support also comes together with an important function -- Zoom. The Company designed this function to make 12K possible to be seen when VR headsets are not capable of displaying 12K resolution. When the viewer is holding the trigger of the controller, the Zoom function can move the viewer's position closer to the subject area. Meanwhile, the patented VVOS technology can instantly concentrate the pixels onto the visible area, enabling the viewer to see more details of the subject area. When releasing the trigger, the viewer will be zoomed out to the normal position inside the sphere.

Besides the maximum resolution upgrade, the Company also added the Kiosk Mode and the Theater Mode to Visbit Premium Player in the Viveport store, making these advanced playback functions available to Vive Focus and Pico users. "These two modes are very popular among our Oculus Go users. People like to use them in exhibitions, trade shows, events or classroom education. The demand of having them on other headsets mostly came from interested customers from Europe and Asia markets. " said Elaine Lu. With today's upgrade, Visbit VR Theater now fully supports all five major VR headsets in the market.

Visbit will be exhibiting at CES Asia from June 11 to June 13, 2019 in Shanghai, China. Attendees can visit Booth N1-1030 at Shanghai New International Expo Center to get a demo.

Visbit Inc. is a leading visual technology and software company for immersive media. With its patented Visbit View-Optimized Streaming (VVOS) technology, Visbit is able to stream, live stream, and play 4K to 12K resolution 360-degree VR videos without noticeable latency over regular Wi-Fi and LTE. With its Visbit VR Theater SaaS platform, Visbit enables content creators, corporates, and organizations to convert their VR videos into powerful customer acquisition and education tool. The company is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA, USA. For more information go to www.visbit.co .

