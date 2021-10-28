Visby Medical Appoints Industry Veteran Thomas Prescott as Chairman of the Board

SAN JOSE, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visby Medical™, a leading medical diagnostic company, today announced Thomas Prescott, former president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Align Technology and Cardiac Pathways, will join as the company's new chairman of the board. In his new role, Prescott will lead the Board of Directors and provide strategic counsel on critical growth initiatives for the company.

"With decades of experience in multiple leadership positions at innovative medical technology companies, Thomas is well-positioned as a valuable resource for Visby and will help guide our growth. We are very pleased to have him on board," said Visby Medical Founder and CEO Adam de la Zerda.

Prescott previously served for 13 years as president, CEO and director of Align Technology, a global medical device company and creator of Invisalign, transforming the company from a new public start up to a market leader that established a new category of clear aligner therapy and digital dentistry. He continued to serve as a director of Align until May 2021. Prior to that, he served as president, CEO and director of Cardiac Pathways and held various executive and general management roles at Nellcor Puritan Bennett and GE Medical Systems. Prescott also serves as director and chairman at Earlens Corporation, a board member for The Navy SEAL Foundation, and a trustee at The Naval Postgraduate School Foundation.

"I'm honored to take on this role with an innovative company with proven success delivering the world's first instrument-free, single-use PCR platform that accurately and rapidly tests for serious infections," Prescott said. "These advances will be critical in changing the way people are diagnosed and treated for serious infections, and I look forward to working closely with the board to ensure Visby Medical makes a positive impact for all stakeholders."

Prescott earned his master's degree from Kellogg Graduate School of Management at Northwestern University and his bachelor's degree in Civil Engineering from Arizona State University. He is an avid investor, and supports innovation and entrepreneurship at his alma mater, The Fulton School of Engineering at Arizona State University.

About Visby Medical™

Visby Medical is a diagnostics company that is transforming the order of diagnosis and treatment for infectious diseases. The Company's proprietary technology development program culminated in the world's first instrument-free, single-use PCR platform that fits in the palm of your hand and rapidly tests for serious infections. Originally developed for sexually transmitted infections, the Company's FDA-cleared, CLIA-waived Sexual Health Click Test for women returns accurate results within 28 minutes. The Visby Medical technology is also helping to fight the global pandemic via the Visby Medical COVID-19 Test, and its robust pipeline includes tests for other infectious diseases. Visby Medical is accelerating the delivery of fast and accurate, palm-sized PCR diagnostics to the point of care, and eventually for use at home.

