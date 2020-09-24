Vise Expands Leadership Team And Advisory Board With Industry Leaders

NEW YORK, Sept. 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Vise, the AI-powered investment management platform built for the modern financial advisor, has seen rapid growth and adoption since its launch in November, 2019. As a result, the company has appointed three new senior executives to its leadership team, strengthening its foundation for continued growth and allowing the business to scale quickly.

Shah Hafizi, who joins Vise as Chief Compliance Officer, has previously served as Chief Compliance Officer of the Digital Wealth division of BlackRock, Executive Director and Counsel at UBS, and Counsel at The D.E. Shaw Group. Before joining the private sector, Hafizi was Special Counsel at the SEC, Division of Trading and Markets, where he developed standards for quant trading and derivatives.

Niki Sri-Kumar joins Vise as Vice President of Product. Previously, she spent four years at Affirm, most recently as Director of Product, leading efforts across the core platform and new market development. Before that, Sri-Kumar was a Product Manager at analytics start-up Premise Data and prior to that she was at Cue Ball Capital and Barclays Capital.

Yoonie Kim, who joins Vise as Vice President of People & Talent, has twenty years of experience in talent recruitment at some of the world's leading tech companies including Nintendo, Amazon, and Google. She was Head of Talent at Codecademy and Recruiting Leader at Dropbox and she will be instrumental as Vise continues to grow its team.

"Vise is helping independent financial advisors be more effective resources for their clients and as we continue to build our platform to reimagine wealth management, it's thrilling to attract top-tier talent across the board," said Samir Vasavada, co-founder and CEO of Vise. "Shah, Niki and Yoonie are all at the top of their fields and their deep knowledge and expertise will be critical as we bring Vise to an increasingly wider range of financial advisors."

Since its launch, Vise has been attracting talent and the attention of many industry leaders as a result of its mission to transform the investment management industry. Along with the new executive hires, Vise is honored to welcome two former SEC Commissioners, Troy Paredes and Joe Grundfest, to its Advisory Board. Mr. Paredes served as a Commissioner of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission from 2008 to 2013. Stanford Law School Professor Grundfest served as a Commissioner from 1985 through 1990 and, with Nobel Laureate William Sharpe, co-founded Financial Engines, an online financial adviser that grew from zero to $202 billion in assets under management. Their collective knowledge and experience give Vise a unique perspective into the industry.

"Troy and Joe bring decades of securities, regulatory, and compliance experience to Vise and will be invaluable additions to our Advisory Board," said Mehrotra, co-founder and CIO. "Their presence is a strong vote of confidence in what we're building at Vise and our commitment to using technology to empower rather than replace registered investment advisors. We are honored to be working with them."

"Vise is building a new type of advisory platform," explained Professor Grundfest. "The goal is to blend the best of modern portfolio theory with contemporary client desires for customized portfolios that reflect environmental, social, and governance sensibilities, as well as preferences for or against individual companies or sectors. It's exciting to be part of this new initiative."

About Vise

Vise is an investment portfolio management platform powered by Artificial Intelligence and built for the modern financial advisor. Founded by Samir Vasavada and Runik Mehrotra in 2016, Vise gives financial advisors the tools and technology to be more effective, efficient and intelligent resources for their clients. This includes fully automating the investment management process, creating highly customized portfolios, and providing insights on each investment decision. In May 2020, the company closed a $14.5 million Series A led by Sequoia Capital.Vise is headquartered in New York. For more information, visit www.vise.com.

