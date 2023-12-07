Visgenx and Charles River Announce Expansion of Gene Therapy Manufacturing Alliance

News provided by

Visgenx

07 Dec, 2023, 06:00 ET

Charles River will manufacture for Visgenx's investigational gene therapy treatment for dry Age-Related Macular Degeneration

SAN DIEGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visgenx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, announced an extension of their contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) collaboration with Charles River Laboratories International, Inc., for VGX-0111, a gene therapy being developed by Visgenx for dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

Continue Reading

"Manufacturing of gene therapies is highly complex and product quality is of paramount importance," said William Pedranti, CEO, Visgenx. "We have the utmost confidence in Charles River to manufacture for VGX-0111 as we work toward our goal to bring treatment for those suffering from dry-AMD."

Following Visgenx's Type B pre-IND meeting with the FDA in the summer of 2023, Charles River will begin manufacturing materials for VGX-0111 with the goal of initiating a clinical proof-of-concept in 2025. The material manufactured by Charles River will support a good laboratory practice (GLP) pre-clinical toxicology study and follows a prior adeno-associated virus (AAV) production collaboration. 

"We are excited to expand our partnership with Visgenx on this gene therapy," said Kerstin Dolph, Corporate Senior Vice President, Biologics Solutions, Charles River. "The collaboration will tap into our premier gene therapy CDMO capabilities, and we are thrilled that our expertise will help to bring VGX-0111 one step closer to the clinic."

What is Dry-AMD?
Dry-AMD is a progressive eye disease that affects over 11 million people in the United States and is the leading cause of severe vision loss or blindness in adults over age 50. There is no known cure for dry-AMD and only limited treatments are available.

Dysregulation of very long-chain fatty acid biosynthesis resulting from declining expression of a gene known as ELOVL2 is believed to be a contributor to dry-AMD. Numerous studies have elucidated the importance of ELOVL2 in maintaining the function and promoting survival of retinal cells and other tissues. The downregulation of ELOVL2 may lead to accelerated cellular aging and potentially form the foundational basis of dry-AMD.

Visgenx's lead product, VGX-0111, a candidate gene therapy based on the ELOVL2 gene, is intended to restore a physiologically healthy level of ELOVL2 expression, thereby potentially slowing or halting vision loss resulting from dry-AMD.

About Visgenx
Visgenx, Inc. is a biotechnology company focused on developing gene-based therapeutics for degenerative retinal diseases. Visgenx's initial product is VGX-0111, an ELOVL2 gene therapy candidate being developed for the treatment of dry Age-related Macular Degeneration (AMD). Close to 200 million people suffer from dry AMD globally; it is a leading cause of blindness. For more information on Visgenx, visit www.visgenx.com.

Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements related to Visgenx, Inc., under the safe harbor provisions of Section 21E of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, that are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding the potential for VGX-0111 as a treatment for dry-AMD. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially and adversely from those expressed in our forward-looking statements include that the therapy may not be effective at treating dry-AMD. Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement in this press release except as required by law.

@ 2023 Visgenx, Inc. All Rights Reserved. 

CONTACT: William Pedranti, william@visgenx.com

SOURCE Visgenx

Also from this source

Visgenx to Present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit

Visgenx to Present at the 4th Annual Dry AMD Therapeutic Development Summit

Visgenx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, today announced that the Company's...
Visgenx Announces Issuance of a U.S. Patent Claiming Compositions of Candidate ELOVL2 Gene Therapy

Visgenx Announces Issuance of a U.S. Patent Claiming Compositions of Candidate ELOVL2 Gene Therapy

Visgenx, Inc., a biotechnology company focused on developing gene therapies for degenerative retinal diseases, today announced that the United States ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Image1

Biotechnology

Image1

Contracts

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.