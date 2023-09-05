ViShare's Rapid Market Entry with FPGA-Based Prototyping Solution from S2C

S2C

05 Sep, 2023, 11:00 ET

SAN JOSE, Calif., Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ViShare Technology, a fabless semiconductor company focusing on video codec, developed a chip for 8K60 video streaming with the help of S2C FPGA-based prototyping solution. This solution enables ViShare to accelerate its verification process and time-to-market by 6 months.

Since its establishment in 2012, ViShare has been a pioneer in compressed video streaming solutions, striving for the delivery of the lowest latency and highest reliability. To meet the market trend of 4K, 8K, and higher frame rates, the company engineered an H.265-based 8K60 video codec chip, tailored for a highly efficient video coding standard. This achievement highlighted ViShare's commitment to delivering high-quality videos.

In the initial stages, ViShare engineering encountered two major challenges – a lack of large FPGAs for rapid prototyping in diverse architectures and the need to support high-speed DDR access. To address these problems, ViShare adopted S2C's FPGA-based prototyping solution. The company selected Prodigy S7-19P Logic Systems for its large capacity and onboard DDR4 access. S7-19P is an ideal option for ASIC/SoC applications that demand high logic capacity, portability, and flexible I/O. S2C offers the most extensive array of daughter cards in the chip design industry, enabling users to build a target verification environment. Furthermore, S2C's productivity software suite can integrate with its prototyping hardware to provide real-time management, partitioning, and debugging.

By leveraging the Prodigy S7-19P Logic System, ViShare maximized the usage of FPGA-based prototyping, with 70% of the time to hardware validation and 30% to software development. They were also able to commence their driver development ahead of time and showcase demonstrations to their customers for feedback. As a result, ViShare launched its product 6 months ahead of schedule.

"We chose S2C because of their exceptional technical support and outstanding performance." Ronald Hui, CEO of ViShare, said "Their FPGA-based prototyping solution has expedited our market entry by improving our verification efficiency. Our customers thus gain early access to high-quality videos and enjoy a smoother watching experience without buffering interruptions. It is a win-win solution for both our company and our customers."

"We are glad to help ViShare enter the market early for more business opportunities." said Ying Chen, VP of Sales & Marketing at S2C, "As continuous innovation is one of our value propositions, we are committed to increase productivity and reduce time-to-market. By doing so, we hope to further enable innovation in the chip design industry along with our customers."

About ViShare

ViShare Technology was found by a group of experts specialized in video codec algorithm, communication protocol, IC design and embedded software at Hong Kong in 2012. It is a venture-backed fabless semiconductor company focusing on developing video codec chip dedicated for low-latency wireless video streaming and HDMI over IP.

About S2C

S2C is a leading global supplier of FPGA prototyping solutions for today's innovative SoC and ASIC designs, now with the second largest share of the global prototyping market. S2C has been successfully delivering rapid SoC prototyping solutions since 2003. With over 600 customers, including 6 of the world's top 10 semiconductor companies, our world-class engineering team and customer-centric sales team are experts at addressing our customer's SoC and ASIC verification needs. S2C has offices and sales representatives in the US, Europe, mainland China, Hong Kong, Korea, and Japan. Welcome to contact our sales representatives with more details about vp1802, vu440, vu9p, vu13p, vu19p FPGA prototyping system, etc.

