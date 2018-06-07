Vishay Honors Digi-Key with 2017 European Catalog Distributor of the Year Award

MUNICH, June 7, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Vishay has recognized Digi-Key Electronics Europe with their 2017 European Catalog Distributor of the Year award during a recent visit to the company. The award is based on various KPI including growth, design fulfillment, and inventory management.

Philippe Masson and Joachim Malzer of Vishay Present the 2017 European Catalog Distributor of the Year Award to Werner Freibauer and Hermann Reiter of Digi-Key

"We are delighted to present Digi-Key with our 2017 Catalog Distributor of the Year award and congratulate the whole team for their great performance in Europe," said Philippe Masson, Senior Director, Sales Distribution Europe for Vishay. "This award mirrors Digi-Key's outstanding quality of service and support making Vishay's broad portfolio and new technologies always more available to our mutual customers."

The two companies share similar business goals and objectives for the electronic components industry.

"We are appreciative to receive this special award and echo Vishay's sentiment. We thank the Vishay team for their ongoing support in both areas of passive and active components," said Hermann Reiter, Director, Global Strategic Business Development & Supplier Management at Digi-Key. "The market share development of Digi-Key over the last few years proves the redefining of the distribution channel in Europe."

For more information, or to order from Digi-Key's full line of Vishay products, please visit any of Digi-Key's global websites.

About Vishay

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., a Fortune 1000 Company listed on the NYSE, is one of the world's largest manufacturers of discrete semiconductors (diodes, MOSFETs, and infrared optoelectronics) and passive electronic components (resistors, inductors, and capacitors). These components are used in virtually all types of electronic devices and equipment, in the industrial, computing, automotive, consumer, telecommunications, military, aerospace, power supplies, and medical markets. Vishay's product innovations, successful acquisition strategy, and "one-stop shop" service have made it a global industry leader. Vishay can be found on the Internet at www.vishay.com.

About Digi-Key Electronics

Digi-Key Electronics, headquartered in Thief River Falls, Minn., USA, is an authorized global, full-service distributor of electronic components, offering more than 6.8 million products, with over 1.4 million in stock and available for immediate shipment, from over 750 quality name-brand manufacturers. Digi-Key also offers a wide variety of online resources such as EDA and design tools, datasheets, reference designs, instructional articles and videos, multimedia libraries, and much more. Technical support is available 24/7 via email, phone and webchat. Additional information and access to Digi-Key's broad product offering can be found by visiting www.digikey.com.

