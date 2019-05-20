Vishnick McGovern Milizio LLP Partner Joseph Trotti Named New York Law Journal Trailblazer

Mr. Trotti is the head of the firm's Matrimonial and Family Law Practice Group and a leader of its LGBT Representation Practice Group. He is the founding partner of the VMM Family Institute, where he's pioneered the use of Collaborative Law, an approach used in corporate dispute resolution, to domestic cases. His practice empowers families to make informed decisions regarding their future while avoiding the steep legal fees associated with courtroom battles.

"I've spent virtually my entire professional career assisting families as they're forced to deal with issues surrounding divorce, custody, support, and domestic violence," Mr. Trotti said. "The truth is that the current legal system's reliance on adversity, on litigation, is not only often inefficient, it can be harmful to families."

A native of Queens, Mr. Trotti is heavily involved in pro bono and nonprofit community work, including as a member of the Nassau County Supreme Court Matrimonial Pro Bono Panel and the Queens County Civil and Supreme Court Pro Bono panel. He's served as president of the board of the Community Education Council and as co-chair of the Forest Hills Youth Activities Association. His support for charitable organizations has also included New York Families for Autistic Children, the Multiple Sclerosis Fundraising Committee, the Child Abuse Prevention Services Fundraising Committee, and the Human Rights Campaign.

His Trailblazer profile can be read on pg. 24 here.

