Visible Adds New Features to Premium Visible+ Plan

New Visible+ plan includes $10/day international Global Pass, faster mobile hotspot, more roaming data, and smartwatch connectivity — all for the same cost of $45 per month

DENVER, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible , the first all-digital wireless service in the U.S., offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspot, powered by Verizon, today announced several new enhancements to its premium Visible+ plan, including Global Pass for international travel spanning 140 countries, up to two times faster unlimited mobile hotspot, and more roaming data throughout Canada and Mexico. As part of its mission to be a radically simple and accessible wireless carrier, Visible will maintain its premium Visible+ plan's rate at $45 per month, with taxes and fees included. New offerings included in the Visible+ plan are:

Global Pass for International Travel : This new feature provides Visible+ members international service in 140 countries with a flat rate of $10 /day for unlimited talk and text, and 2GB of high speed data. As an exclusive benefit for Visible+ members, one day of Global Pass usage per month is included. Users can easily activate the Global Pass through the Visible app.

This new feature provides Visible+ members international service in 140 countries with a flat rate of /day for unlimited talk and text, and 2GB of high speed data. As an exclusive benefit for Visible+ members, one day of Global Pass usage per month is included. Users can easily activate the Global Pass through the Visible app. Premium Mobile Hotspot (using phone as a WiFi connection): Members on the new Visible+ plan can experience an increased mobile hotspot speed of up to 10 Mbps, up to two times faster than before. This also allows members to have an improved experience when connecting more than one device.

Members on the new Visible+ plan can experience an increased mobile hotspot speed of up to 10 Mbps, up to two times faster than before. This also allows members to have an improved experience when connecting more than one device. Smartwatch Connectivity: Smartwatch service is now included with the Visible+ plan, offering added convenience and value for members, for no extra fee.

Smartwatch service is now included with the Visible+ plan, offering added convenience and value for members, for no extra fee. Unlimited Data When Roaming in Canada and Mexico : Visible+ members will have increased full-speed roaming data in Canada and Mexico , up from 0.5 GB to 2GB per day. After 2GB, unlimited data is at 3G speed for the remainder of the day.

Visible+ members will have increased full-speed roaming data in and , up from 0.5 GB to 2GB per day. After 2GB, unlimited data is at 3G speed for the remainder of the day. Connection Protection: After a massively successful first year, Connection Protection is now a standard feature for all Visible members. This one-of-a-kind program allows members facing layoffs to apply to receive service on us for up to three months. Visible is proud to provide this valuable support during these challenging times.

"At Visible, we are driven by our commitment to our customers," said Jeremy Bolton, Managing Director of Visible. "Our upgrades to the Visible+ plan — including a wireless plan that travels with you, wearable connectivity to fit your needs, and increased speeds — are a testament to delivering exceptional and transparent service, as we aim to make Visible the most accessible, responsive, and innovative wireless carrier, all while maintaining affordability."

Visible's biggest plan update all year, the new Visible+ plan brings big perks to its members, who already enjoy features including unlimited talk, text, and data, with 50 GB of premium data on 5G and 4G LTE and unlimited premium data on Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network. As always, members also experience unlimited mobile hotspot (using the phone as a WiFi connection), eSIM compatibility, plus international connectivity with Canada and Mexico calling and texting, and calling from the U.S. to 30+ countries and international texting from the U.S. to 200+ countries.

New members can sign up for Visible+ plan by signing up today: visible.com/plans/plus. Existing members on the Visible+ plan can get the new features by also visiting visible.com/plans/plus and upgrading their plan.

About Visible

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the US, offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspot, powered by Verizon, 5G included. On a mission to dramatically change the wireless service experience, Visible has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list and has been named "Best Telecom Brand" in Adweek's Challenger Brand Awards. Known for its commitment to giving back to the community it serves, Visible's social impact platform, Visible Impacts, helps people in need connect with their most basic needs: food, work, and inclusive communities.

Visible is a division of Verizon and powered by Verizon's award-winning networks. For more information, visit www.visible.com or search for our service in the App Store or the Play Store .

Media Contact

Lindsey Cohen

[email protected]

SOURCE Visible