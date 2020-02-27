Visible Assets, Inc. Adds Richard A. Clarke to Board of Directors

STRATHAM, N.H., Feb. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible Assets, Inc. (Visible®) develops, manufactures and markets RuBee (IEEE 1902.1), wireless defense/industrial Internet of Things (IoT) products, including high-security asset visibility and sensor networks. Visible announced today the appointment of Richard A. Clarke to its Board of Directors.

As a national security advisor to four presidents, and as Chairman and CEO of Good Harbor Consulting, Richard A. Clarke has championed and managed many country-wide cybersecurity programs, both in the U.S. and globally.

Richard A. Clarke served in the White House for an unprecedented ten years, including as the first national Counter-Terrorism czar (National Coordinator for Security and Counter-terrorism), serving under President George H.W. Bush, President Bill Clinton, and President George W. Bush. On 9/11, Clarke was the national crisis manager. During the Bush (43) administration as the nation's "Cyber-Czar," Clarke developed the country's first National Strategy to Defend Cyberspace. Previously, Clarke was confirmed by the US Senate as Assistant Secretary of State for Political Military Affairs in the Bush (41) administration and served as Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for Intelligence under President Ronald Reagan.

After leaving the government following a thirty-year public service career, President Obama, asked Clarke to serve on the five-person President's Review Group on Intelligence and Technology. Also, after his government career, Clarke taught national security management at Harvard's Kennedy School of Government for five years and was an ABC News-on-Air Commentator for fifteen years. He has also authored nine books. His first book, Against All Enemies: Inside America's War on Terror (2004) was a New York Times #1 bestseller. His latest work is The Fifth Domain: Protecting our Country, Our Companies, and Ourselves in the Age of Cyber Threats. Clarke has been honored with membership in the National Cyber Security Hall of Fame and given the Lifetime Achievement Award for Cybersecurity by the annual RSA Conference. Dick Clarke is CEO of Good Harbor LLC, a boutique cybersecurity/risk management consultancy and Chairman of the Board of Governors of the Middle East Institute.

RuBee is similar to RFID but is based on magnetic fields not Radio Frequency (RF) fields. Consequently, RuBee works on and inside steel and underwater, it has no eavesdropping target or tempest security risks. RuBee has no Electromagnetic Radiation Hazards for Flammables (HERF) risks and is safe on and near explosives. RuBee is the only wireless technology that has a zero safe separation distance (SSD) on Hazards of Electromagnetic Radiation to Ordnance (HERO) unsafe fused ordinance.

"Visible's RuBee wireless technology opens many new doors and opportunities for enhanced security of mission-critical assets throughout the world," said Richard Clarke. "Current and pending RuBee installations around the globe have the potential to enhance security and mitigate the loss of high-value weapons and other critical military assets. I am excited to be part of the Visible Assets Board and look forward to working with the company to help enhance the security of existing products and to advise and optimize RuBee-based cyber-secure deployments globally."

Visible markets several integrated network security products, including Armory 20/20™, Allegro (a Weapon Shot Counter), and Asset 20/20™. Armory 20/20 provides real-time, secure, fully automated weapons inventory; weapon check-in/out; and ultra-sensitive exit/entry management and detection in armories. Asset 20/20 provides advanced wireless sensor systems, including shock, vibration, temperature, humidity, and pressure with up to 20-year service life for a variety of sensitive strategic and tactical defense assets.

This board addition increases the number of directors from six to seven. Current Board members include Jim Boyle, Partner Inflexion Fund; Philippe Duleyrie, Partner Firestead Capital; Michael Kim, CEO MedTrack; Thomas Massengill, Private Investor; Four-Star Admiral, Ronald J Zlatoper; and John Stevens, CEO Visible Assets, Inc.

Visible Assets, Inc. is a privately held U.S. company, based in Stratham, New Hampshire. Visible designs, manufactures, and markets RuBee wireless real-time asset security and visibility networks based on the IEEE 1902.1 standard. Visible Assets, Inc. provides its integrated visibility and security solutions through partners, including Camcode Global, ECLIPS Engineering, General Dynamics Ordnance and Tactical Systems, Husky Injection Molding Systems, LMT Defense, Lockheed Martin, Raytheon, SAP, Thales Australia, and Vertex International. RuBee Visibility Networks are installed and operating in over 1,800 sites and facilities throughout the world. Visible Assets, Inc. has an active RuBee licensing program. For more information visit www.rubee.com .

