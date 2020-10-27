Visible Genomics Develops Genetic Testing Kit for People at Risk of Adult Macular Degeneration

CHICAGO, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- For anyone who has a family history of Age-Related Macular Degeneration (AMD), a disease that causes blindness, Visible Genomics has introduced a new non-invasive genetic eye test that determines the likelihood of developing AMD. Affecting the macula, the central part of the retina, AMD is the one of the leading causes of irreversible vision loss in the United States, striking over 11 million Americans.

Dr. Barry Eiden, OD, FAAO, uses Visible Genomics' new non-invasive genetic eye test that determines whether a patient is at risk of developing Adult Macular Degeneration and/or progressing to late-stage AMD if they already have signs of the disease. Dr. Treacy Adamo, O.D., M.S., F.A.A.O., Owner and Medical Director of Hinsdale Advanced Eye Care, uses the Visible Genomics testing system for patients at high risk for developing Age-Related Macular Degeneration.

The Visible Genomics' AMD risk assessment test helps determine whether a patient is at risk of developing AMD and/or progressing to late-stage AMD if they already have signs of the disease.

"If you have a family history of AMD, you're already at risk for the disease," said Dr. Barry Eiden, OD, FAAO, President and Medical Director of North Suburban Vision Consultants, Ltd. "The Visible Genomics test is easy, affordable, and the results can empower patients to make informed clinical, lifestyle, and medical decisions with a personalized treatment plan."

While it's estimated that up to 70% of AMD cases are due to genetics, its prevalence is increasing with the aging population, placing an additional 20 million people with a family history of the disease at risk. Traditionally, patients who were at risk of developing AMD or progressing to advanced stages of AMD had no advance awareness of disease risk and were diagnosed only after having clinical finding.

According to Frank Adamo, CEO of Visible Genomics, the test is performed through a simple in-office or at-home cheek swab. "Age-related macular degeneration is one of the leading causes of blindness in the United States, yet there's a lack of affordable, accessible, and reliable genetic risk testing options that can help with proper diagnosis and prognosis," said Adamo. "Our goal is to change the way we treat AMD so that more and more people can maintain healthy vision. The earlier AMD is treated, the better the outcome."

For more information or to order an in-home test, visit Visible Genomics.

