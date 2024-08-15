Visible Named #1 by J.D. Power for Best Purchase Experience in its Segment

Recognition reflects Visible's commitment to superior customer experience and value

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visible , the first all-digital wireless service in the U.S., offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspot, powered by Verizon, today announced that it has been recognized by J.D. Power for delivering the best purchase experience among value mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs).

"Our mission at Visible has always been to provide an exceptional wireless customer experience through radical simplicity, transparency, and accessibility," said Jeremy Bolton, Managing Director of Visible. "This recognition from J.D. Power underscores our commitment to our customers and our continuous efforts to enhance their wireless journey."

The J.D. Power 2024 U.S. Wireless Retail Experience Study – Volume 2, is based on responses from 15,053 customers evaluating their overall customer satisfaction with the customer purchase experience from their wireless carriers between January and June 2024. The study provides key insights into the drivers of positive purchase experiences, with questions about cost, promotions, and the purchase process. Visible's top ranking from J.D. Power highlights its dedication to providing an exceptional customer experience through simple, affordable, and customer-friendly plans.

Visible Customers Enjoy Transparent Plans and Exceptional Value

Visible offers two unlimited plans, Visible and Visible+, without the complications of traditional wireless contracts. Both plans offer flexible payment options and promotions that generate significant savings, making the experience of purchasing and managing your wireless services straightforward and hassle-free.

Key features of the Visible plan include unlimited data, talk and text on Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE networks, mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada. The Visible+ plan offers unlimited premium data and Verizon's 5G Ultra Wideband network, 50 GB/mo of premium data on Verizon's 5G and 4G LTE networks, smartwatch service, mobile hotspot, and unlimited talk and text to Mexico and Canada, plus one Global Pass day per month included.

Customers can easily manage their services through the user-friendly Visible app, which has consistently received high ratings for its functionality and ease of use. For more information about the Visible and Visible+ plans, visit https://www.visible.com/plans .

"Visible's success is a testament to our focus on being an innovative wireless carrier and prioritizing excellent customer satisfaction and service delivery," added Nancy Clark, President of Verizon Value Organization. "We're proud to lead the way in the value segment and will continue to put our customers first, offering unmatched app-based wireless at affordable prices."

About Visible

Visible is the first all-digital wireless service in the US, offering unlimited data, messages, minutes, and hotspot, powered by Verizon, 5G included. On a mission to dramatically change the wireless service experience, Visible has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list and has been named "Best Telecom Brand" in Adweek's Challenger Brand Awards. Known for its commitment to giving back to the community it serves, Visible's social impact platform, Connection Protection, offers three months of wireless service to eligible members at no cost to ensure those who get laid off won't lose their wireless plan, too.

Visible is a division of Verizon and powered by Verizon's award-winning networks. For more information, visit www.visible.com or search for our service in the App Store or the Play Store .

