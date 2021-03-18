Visibly and VINT & YORK Give Back to NYC-Based Non-Profit Bottomless Closet

CHICAGO, March 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For this year's International Women's Month, Visibly , the world's first advanced vision care telehealth technology, is proud to partner with VINT & YORK to give back to Bottomless Closet to further help and empower disadvantaged and unemployed New York City women as they enter the workforce and achieve success.

Founded in 1999, Bottomless Closet is a not-for-profit women's empowerment organization. Their mission is to be the connection that inspires and guides disadvantaged New York City women to enter the workforce and achieve success through a host of services and programming, including the selection of interview attire, one-to-one resume review, interview coaching, and a broad workshop curriculum that promotes professional development, financial management, and personal enrichment.

Passionate about giving back to the community, Visibly and VINT & YORK, a New York based eyewear brand born of the desire to meld the essence of nostalgia, with contemporary, classic design, are excited to partner and help women who have been affected the most during these historically difficult times. On March 24, the two organizations will be co-hosting an event exclusively for Bottomless Closet that focuses on the importance of vision health.

"Visibly was founded with the belief that vision prescriptions should be accessible and affordable to everyone, and we're eager to provide online vision tests to the women of Bottomless Closet," says Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly. "Our hope is that by partnering with VINT & YORK for this wonderful event, we can provide educational and health resources to those in need."

Keynote speaker Dr. Karen Dorman, OD will speak about the importance of managing your vision, highlighting topics such as: anatomy, how our eyes work, how to correct your vision and how to maintain the health of your vision.

"Our hope is to introduce these women to the importance of eye health while also sharing their stories with our community, and raising awareness for this wonderful organization. We partnered with Visibly, a clinic that creates digital eye care technologies," says Founder of VINT & YORK Larisa Ginzburg.

Following the workshop, Visibly will provide complimentary, virtual vision tests for all participants and VINT & YORK will offer free, custom-made prescription glasses for all interested participants. A portion of revenue from VINT & YORK's newly launched La Femme Collection collection will also be donated to Bottomless Closet.

About Visibly

Visibly, a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, creates digital eye care technologies that enable patient choice and convenience while providing doctors the ability to create awesome user experiences. Visibly was founded with the belief that glasses and contact lens prescriptions should be accessible and affordable to everyone. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily to make all aspects of vision care convenient and accessible for all.

Currently, Visibly operates under the Enforcement Policy for Remote Ophthalmic Assessment and Monitoring Devices during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency issued by the FDA in April 2020.

