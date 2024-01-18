Visibly Launches Real-Time Video Consultations Through Merger With EyecareLive

News provided by

Visibly

18 Jan, 2024, 07:45 ET

CHICAGO, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Visibly, a leading healthcare technology company, is thrilled to announce the merger of Visibly and EyecareLive. As the developer of the world's first FDA-cleared online visual acuity test, Visibly is committed to growing convenient access to quality vision care nationwide. In collaboration with EyecareLive, Visibly will launch real-time video visits between optometrists and patients, allowing for more comprehensive vision consultations. EyecareLive also brings technology to Visibly allowing remote comprehensive eye exams to supplement care when a doctor is not available to increase accessibility and care options.

Continue Reading

EyecareLive is a digital tool enabling eye care professionals to improve efficiency and provide care to patients when and where they need it. The EyecareLive platform includes eye health monitoring tools, real-time video visits, HIPAA-compliant messaging, virtual testing, and built-in e-prescribe and e-commerce functionality. Through this merger, both companies are poised to advance the accessibility and quality of online vision care services, providing a technology solution that benefits both patients and practitioners.

"We are excited to join the Visibly team to make digital eye care more accessible and affordable. EyecareLive's and Visibly's mission has been to bring innovation to the eyecare industry," said Raj Ramchandani, CEO of EyecareLive. "With Visibly FDA-approved online vision tests and EyecareLive's comprehensive telehealth platform which was developed by renowned doctors of Optometry in compliance with the American Optometric Association position statement regarding telemedicine, we are better equipped to achieve our mission."

This merger exemplifies Visibly's commitment to creating innovative solutions and advancements in digital healthcare. The fusion of EyecareLives's technology and Visibly's online visual acuity test enhances the patient-doctor experience of digital vision care, empowering eye care professionals to provide more comprehensive and personalized care to their patients.

"We are excited about the possibilities the merger with EyecareLive brings. This strategic partnership aligns seamlessly with our efforts to expand convenient vision care to patients nationwide," added Brent Rasmussen, Visibly's CEO. "Together, we aim to elevate the standard and reach of online vision care."

ABOUT VISIBLY
Visibly is a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, building digital vision care solutions that enable patient choice and provider capacity. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily and make other aspects of vision care more convenient and accessible to everyone.

SOURCE Visibly

Also from this source

Visibly & NextDayContacts partner with Oggleyes.com to continue expanding access to vision care

Visibly & NextDayContacts partner with Oggleyes.com to continue expanding access to vision care

Visibly and NextDayContacts continue to show their commitment to increasing access to proper vision care nationwide with their partnership with...
Visibly Launches Version 3.0 Of In-Store and In-Office Digital Vision Testing Platform

Visibly Launches Version 3.0 Of In-Store and In-Office Digital Vision Testing Platform

Visibly, an innovator in the healthcare industry and developer of the world's first FDA-cleared online visual acuity test is thrilled to launch...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Entertainment

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.