Visibly Offers Free Online Vision Test for College Students

CHICAGO, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- October 7, 2020 - Visibly, Inc., the world's first virtual vision test technology company, announced today that college students can get their eyes checked free of charge through Visibly's online vision test, providing a quick and easy way for students to stay healthy while attending school.

"We are excited to offer Visibly's anywhere, anytime virtual testing technology to all college students free of charge as a convenient way to maintain eye health while away from home," said Brent Rasmussen, CEO of Visibly. "Whether in a dorm room or at the library, students can easily get their vision checked, allowing them to connect to a licensed doctor to make sure they are seeing at their optimal level. We understand that there are thousands of college students that are in a unique situation on campus right now and with the increase in online classes there is a significant strain on the eyes."

Visibly is the world's first advanced eye care telehealth technology that allows consumers to get their eyes checked virtually. Within 24 hours of completing the test, a licensed eye care professional will deliver a valid prescription that can be used to purchase contacts or glasses from any retailer.

Arjun Reddigari, a student at the University of Illinois, shared his recent experience of using Visibly's technology: "I recently took Visibly's eye test and was very impressed by the technology. This test can easily be done from the comforts of your dorm room or apartment! This convenience is perfect for the busy schedules of college students like me, as I can spend more time with my friends and family both on campus and at home."

If you are a college student looking to take advantage of this offer, please visit our website govisibly.com/students for more information.

About Visibly

Visibly, a Chicago-based healthcare technology company founded in 2012, creates digital eye care technologies that enable patient choice and convenience while providing doctors the ability to create awesome user experiences. Visibly was founded with the belief that glasses and contact lens prescriptions should be accessible and affordable to everyone. Online vision testing is just the start; Visibly envisions a world where technology enables patients and doctors to connect easily to make all aspects of vision care convenient and accessible for all.

Currently, Visibly operates under the Enforcement Policy for Remote Ophthalmic Assessment and Monitoring Devices during the Coronavirus Disease (COVID-19) Public Health Emergency issued by the FDA in April 2020.

