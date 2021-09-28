Visier Announces Appointment of Two New Independent Board Members

VANCOUVER, BC, Sept. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced the addition of two new board members, adding to the extensive list of expertise on the current board.

Visier welcomes Tina Jones, Senior Vice President, Global Human Resources at Cadence Design Systems; and Darryl Robinson, Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer of CommonSpirit Health.

"We are really pleased to have both Tina and Darryl on the Visier board," said John Schwarz, Chairman of Board at Visier. "There's no doubt that their remarkable experience and leadership will inform our strategy and direction, and directly contribute to our growth trajectory as the global leader in AI-driven workforce solutions for people planning and success."

For 14 years, Tina Jones has spearheaded the global talent strategy at Cadence, a leading technology company consistently named to the Fortune Best Companies to Work For list. Jones has a unique background – as an attorney who specialized in litigation, employment counseling and executive compensation – and brings this broad experience as well as an analytical mindset to her roles as an executive and a board member.

"I am honored to be a part of the Visier journey. As an executive who believes in data-driven decision-making, I understand the unique value Visier can deliver. I look forward to contributing my industry knowledge to the Visier Board and to helping the company to accelerate its impressive growth," said Jones.

Mr. Robinson leads the HR practice for the nation's largest not-for-profit faith-based healthcare ministry, at $30B in revenue and 150,000 care providers. He is a transformational executive who embraces the power of the human spirit and purpose driven leadership to serve others. He has successfully revitalized HR functions for several large national and international industry groups.

"I'm proud to join Visier who's legacy of innovative analytic tools and insights provides the pathway for organization improvement," said Robinson.

This announcement comes on the heels of a record quarter for Visier, marked by significant revenue growth, a $125 million Series E investment, and the recent launch of Visier NOW, a new family of packaged solutions purpose-built for the most urgent workforce challenges.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 11,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

