Visier Announces Keynote Speakers and Session Lineup for Outsmart 2023

The must-attend people analytics conference of the year returns to in-person, bringing together the industry's foremost thought leaders, practitioners, and experts

VANCOUVER, BC, March 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced the keynotes speakers and session lineup for Outsmart 2023 , the definitive people analytics conference of the year. Hosted in sunny San Diego, California, this is the first time Outsmart has been held in person since 2019.

Themed "Unlocking the people powered future," Outsmart will take place May 3 - 5, at the Manchester Grand Hyatt on the San Diego waterfront. This year's conference will feature expert speakers with diverse backgrounds, unique perspectives, and the sort of insight and expertise that can help HR and people leaders navigate uncertain times.

"We're thrilled to be bringing Outsmart back to an in-person format after several years of virtual conferences," said Paul Rubenstein, Chief People Officer of Visier. "This year's event comes as organizations face new challenges in the world of work. Talent shortages, economic uncertainty, hybrid work models, and more have proven that the focus on the employee will continue to be top of mind for years to come."

Visier is proud to feature an incredible lineup of keynote speakers, including:

Cassandra Worthy - Author and top change and transformation keynote speaker and Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm® Global.

- Author and top change and transformation keynote speaker and Founder & CEO of Change Enthusiasm® Global. Anthony Klotz - Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at University College of London (UCL), widely credited with recognizing and coining the term "The Great Resignation."

- Associate Professor of Organizational Behavior at University College of (UCL), widely credited with recognizing and coining the term "The Great Resignation." Heather Younger - Author of The Art of Caring Leadership and an international speaker, consultant, adjunct organizational leadership professor, and facilitator who has earned her reputation as "The Employee Whisperer."

Breakout sessions will feature the most talked about workforce challenges facing organizations today, including talent retention and acquisition, pay transparency, workforce planning, growing through a recession, skills gaps, DEIB and more. Speakers and panelists include a selection of global organizations like Docusign, iCIMS, eBay, Estee Lauder, Lucid Motors and more.

Registration for Outsmart 2023 is open now, but space is limited.

Visit https://www.visier.com/outsmart/ to reserve your spot and for further details about the speaker lineup and agenda.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

SOURCE Visier