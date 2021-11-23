Visier Announces Standardized Occupations and Certified Developer Program

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, announced two new innovations that are immediately available to all Visier customers: Standardized Occupations and the Visier Certified Developer Program.

Standardized Occupations is now available as a no-charge option to Visier customers with the latest release. Standardized Occupations utilizes AI and the Emsi BurningGlass jobs structure to match an organization's job names to a standardized list of job names and hierarchies. This removes one of the most critical barriers to understanding equity across compensation, promotion, career and retention programs by standardizing job names for like-to-like comparison.

"If you do not know that people are doing the same work, you cannot measure whether or not they are being treated fairly," said Ian Cook, VP, Analytics of Visier. "Every organization has to periodically spend what are often enormous sums of money on consulting projects to clean up their messy or mismatched job names. With Standardized Occupations, Visier now does the work for you, continuously augmenting your source data, building alignment across your organization, and ensuring you can always match your jobs internally and to the external market."

Through Standardized Occupations, Visier customers can:

Establish a single common view of all jobs across their organization

Remove barriers to equitable compensation, promotion, and recognition decisions

Improve career conversations and insights around internal mobility

Improve workforce planning and cost decisions

Automatically know the top five expected skills for each role across your organization

In addition, people analytics teams who want a high degree of speed, flexibility and control when it comes to configuring and extending their Visier application can enroll in the Visier Certified Developer program. This unlocks a new level of self-service, providing access to the powerful developer toolset that is built into Visier itself. Certified Developers can quickly customize their existing solution, making the most of Visier's rich set of analytic capabilities.

"The Certified Developer program is the latest step in making Visier even more flexible and valuable for our customers," said Adam Binnie, Chief Product Officer of Visier. "Now, certified developers will be able to use Visier's rich analytical capabilities to customize the most complete out of the box people analytics solution on the market today. These developers can quickly add bespoke metrics or update configurations to meet new requirements, delivering a new level of speed, flexibility and value to their organizations."

Both Standardized Occupations, and the Visier Certified Developer program are now available to all Visier customers and partners.

More information about Visier can be found at www.visier.com .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 12,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

