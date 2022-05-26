Visier Announces Strategic Alliance with Deloitte to Help Companies Improve People Decisions and Deliver Transformational Business Outcomes

Strategic relationship brings together the power of Deloitte's Human Capital Analytics & Insights Solutions Practice with Visier's market-leading people analytics solution

VANCOUVER, BC, May 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and on-demand answers for people-powered business, today announced a strategic alliance with Deloitte. Together, Deloitte and Visier can provide enterprise organizations guidance and professional services support around their people analytics journey, combining state-of-the-art technology with world-renowned consulting.

"Organizations are under extraordinary pressure to rethink how they manage their talent, with a direct correlation between people decisions and business outcomes," said Nigel Stoodley, Head of People Cloud Custom Services at Visier. "There are growing expectations from CEOs, investors and customers that all revolve around data-informed decisions, particularly as it relates to managing a large workforce during times of unprecedented change and upheaval."

Through this alliance, Deloitte will be Visier's largest global implementation partner; and Visier and its customers will benefit from the extensive range of people analytics services that will be available to complement the product. Utilizing the combined services, joint clients will benefit from Visier's market-leading technology and Deloitte's proficiency in deploying and scaling high performance people analytics functions. Organizations will be empowered with essential resources they need to go from the earliest phases of adoption and implementation to a comprehensive and mature people analytics function.

"We believe this collaboration with Visier will provide incredible value to our joint clients," said Marc Solow, Human Capital Analytics and Insights Solutions Practice Leader, and Managing Director, Deloitte Consulting LLP. "One of the major challenges that many organizations face once they have their people data in place is building out the programs, and leading the change management, to get the insights to where people decisions have the most impact. This is where this relationship truly shines. Deloitte consultants will help design and drive these programs, which are not familiar territory for most HR functions. This strategic alliance will ultimately enable clients to maximize the impact of their investments in People Analytics while accelerating their time to value."

Clients of Deloitte's Human Capital practice can benefit from this alliance with Visier.

This announcement comes at a time of record growth and change for Visier, marked by the best fiscal year in the company's history and a recently announced vision for the next act of the people analytics category. Dubbed the People Cloud , this initiative builds upon Visier's category defining people analytics platform, bringing data-driven insights to a variety of different roles, including HR, people managers and executives, to make better decisions on behalf of both the employee and the business.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has 15,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

About Deloitte

Deloitte provides industry-leading audit and assurance, tax and legal, consulting, financial advisory, and risk advisory services to nearly 90% of the Fortune Global 500® and thousands of private companies. Our professionals deliver measurable and lasting results that help reinforce public trust in capital markets, enable clients to transform and thrive, and lead the way toward a stronger economy, a more equitable society, and a sustainable world. Building on its 175-plus year history, Deloitte spans more than 150 countries and territories. Learn how Deloitte's more than 345,000 people worldwide make an impact that matters at www.deloitte.com .

Deloitte refers to one or more of Deloitte Touche Tohmatsu Limited, a UK private company limited by guarantee ("DTTL"), its network of member firms, and their related entities. DTTL and each of its member firms are legally separate and independent entities. DTTL (also referred to as "Deloitte Global") does not provide services to clients. In the United States, Deloitte refers to one or more of the US member firms of DTTL, their related entities that operate using the "Deloitte" name in the United States and their respective affiliates. Certain services may not be available to attest clients under the rules and regulations of public accounting. Please see www.deloitte.com/about to learn more about our global network of member firms.

