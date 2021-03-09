Visier Announces Strategic Partnership with PeopleFluent

VANCOUVER, British Columbia and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced a strategic partnership with PeopleFluent , a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition and management. Through this partnership, the powerful insights of Visier's people analytics platform will be available as part of PeopleFluent's talent management technology platform.

"At Visier, we believe that all organizations benefit from having the ability to better understand their people through clear, actionable data," said Dave Weisbeck, Chief Strategy Officer at Visier. "We are excited to be partnering with PeopleFluent to put Visier's analytics into the hands of thousands of customers. Bringing these two solutions together gives those customers incredible opportunities to better understand, and make informed decisions about their people."

Through previously announced partnerships, and the development of the People Intelligence Alliance , Visier has been dedicated towards working to build an ecosystem that supports the adoption of analytics to organizations of all sizes. This partnership with PeopleFluent further supports customers to glean actionable insights from the entirety of their talent management cycle so that they can build and sustain a high-performing workforce.

"PeopleFluent's partnership with Visier truly elevates the portfolio of solutions across PeopleFluent," said Stephen Bruce, Managing Director of PeopleFluent. "As we advance our talent and learning solutions to better support the modern talent journey, we also aim to create deeper data-driven alignments between people, business and future potential. Our partnership with Visier will allow our customers to make smarter decisions on behalf of their people and their business objectives."

Visier people analytics is currently in beta testing for PeopleFluent customers. The wider application will be available later in the year for PeopleFluent's mid-market and emerging growth clients.

About Visier

Visier's purpose is to help people see the truth and create a better future—now.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters to business people: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier delivers fast, clear people insight by using all the available people data—regardless of source. With best-practice expertise built-in, decision-makers can confidently take action. Thanks to our amazing customers, Visier is the market leader in Workforce Analytics with more than 6,000 customers in 75 countries around the world.

For more information, visit http://www.visier.com .

About PeopleFluent

As a market leader in integrated talent management and learning solutions, PeopleFluent helps companies hire, develop, reward, and advance a skilled and motivated workforce. Deployed separately or as a suite, our software spans recruitment, talent mobility, performance, compensation, succession, org charting, and learning—tailored for either large or mid-enterprise organizations. We deliver unmatched functionality and flexibility, recognized by leading analysts, to develop people, drive performance and deliver results.

Our talent solutions unify talent processes within a collaborative experience that enables HR and L&D teams to guide managers and employees with contextual learning—right in the flow of work.

A part of Learning Technologies Group plc (LTG), PeopleFluent provides world-class service and an unparalleled ecosystem of partners to optimize employee experience, employer brand, and business results.

For more, visit peoplefluent.com .

