Visier Announces Strategic Technology Partnership with UKG to Advance Human Capital Management Capabilities

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, announced today a strategic technology partnership with UKG (Ultimate Kronos Group) to help accelerate workforce management capabilities across the employee journey. With Visier's enhanced analytics, UKG Pro users can leverage people data and insights to make better-informed business decisions.

This technology partnership combines Visier's 11 years of market experience and 12 million customer records to offer the most relevant HR driven analysis, covering the most essential people questions, completely and seamlessly integrated with the UKG interface.

"By collaborating with UKG, Visier can deliver an enhanced level of analytical capability, providing UKG customers with an exceptional candidate and employee experience," said Dave Weisbeck, Chief Strategy Officer of Visier. "This frictionless integration unlocks and extends the power of people data within UKG Pro, allowing teams to make smarter, faster and more impactful business decisions."

With Visier, UKG Pro user will be able to easily tackle workforce challenges related to:

Increasing employee retention and predicting resignation events

Identifying how talent impacts overall business outcomes

Driving organizational performance through talent allocation

Managing and monitoring employee absences, overtime, employee movement, and changes to total rewards

"People data is one of HR's top currencies, and by collaborating with Visier, UKG Pro customers will benefit from enhanced people insights to further support the planning and execution of their employee experience strategies," said Mike May, Senior Director of the UKG Connect Technology Partner Program at UKG. "Helping HR teams both uncover trends and report on outcomes is critical to driving business success."

As of today, The Visier and UKG Pro integration is available to customers, adding hundreds of new KPIs and insights for HR teams to address performance and retention.

More information about Visier can be found at www.visier.com .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 12,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

