Visier Celebrates a Landmark Quarter with Monumental Customer Growth and Series E Funding

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, closed out a landmark quarter, which included notable new enterprise customers, awards and recognition, groundbreaking research, and a $125m USD Series E investment led by Goldman Sachs.

"This has been a rewarding quarter for Visier, and one that shows how resilient the company has been in the face of global uncertainty," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "With no sign of customer slowdown, a new wave of financial investment backed by one of the premier investment firms in the world, and new product launches on the horizon, I am exceptionally proud of the team and the work that has been put in to get us where we are today."

Visier's Q2, which ended on July 30, brought the company's customer count to well over 8000, with more than 12 million employee records under management. Highlights from Visier's Q2 include:

Company Achievements

On June 29, 2021 Visier announced it had raised $125M in Series E funding led by Goldman Sachs Asset Management (Goldman Sachs) at a valuation exceeding $1B USD . This investment signals a historic moment in the growth of the people analytics market, with Visier becoming the first independent vendor in the space to reach a $1 billion valuation.

Visier received a TrustRadius Top Rated Award for Visier People® with a 2021 Top Rated Award in the Workforce Analytics category .

. Visier was also recognized by G2 Crowd as a leader in the Summer 2021 rankings of HR Analytics Software . This is the fourth quarter in a row that Visier has been ranked as a leader on G2 Crowd based on customer reviews.

Customer Momentum

Visier achieved the largest year-over-year quarterly revenue growth in the history of the organization surpassing last quarter's 7,000 customer milestone to reach over 8,000 customers in Q2. Visier welcomed new customers in the energy, manufacturing, media, technology, and advisory sectors, beating bookings and retention goals.

Visier welcomed new customers in the energy, manufacturing, media, technology, and advisory sectors, beating bookings and retention goals. FIS Global, a Fortune 500 finance company, shared how they have integrated a combination of Visier People and Workday to rapidly scale people analytics across the company.

across the company. Truist shared how Visier helped power a $66 Billion dollar merger between two leading financial organizations. The merger resulted in the sixth-largest U.S. bank holding company, with 275 years of combined history serving clients and communities in high-growth markets.

NCI joined Visier and Leapgen to discuss how NCI used a combination of empathy and data analysis to drive revenue produced by NCI's people managers.

Market Momentum

Visier launched an " open platform " initiative; Visier's open platform augments and enhances even the most diversified and distributed data and analytic fabric. Customers can seamlessly integrate data from disparate sources to provide complete and accurate people insights.

Visier published a new research report entitled: " Racial/Ethnic Career Gap Reveals Magnitude of Equity Challenge " presenting new data detailing the significant career progression and pay gaps that exist in today's workforce. This report uncovered the troubling pay inequity between racial groups, and how organizations need to act to tackle the issues head on.

New research commissioned by Visier revealed that more than half of financial services employees in the UK expect to actively look for jobs outside their current company in the next 12 months.

Leadership Momentum

Visier welcomed Andrea Derler as a new Principal of Research and Customer Value. In this role, she's responsible for distilling insights from the company's database of over 12 million anonymized employee records into stories used in research reports, research findings, and articles that inform best practices and new market insights. Andrea has led research teams at the NeuroLeadership Institute, and the analyst firm previously called Bersin by Deloitte, Deloitte Consulting LLP.

Visier welcomed Andrea Derler as a new Principal of Research and Customer Value. In this role, she's responsible for distilling insights from the company's database of over 12 million anonymized employee records into stories used in research reports, research findings, and articles that inform best practices and new market insights. Andrea has led research teams at the NeuroLeadership Institute, and the analyst firm previously called Bersin by Deloitte, Deloitte Consulting LLP. Visier publicly unveiled the The Visier Research Program , an academic partnership that enables customers and academics to access the company's unique dataset in anonymized form, in order to answer current research questions from within the people analytics space.

Visier announced its partnership with Out in Tech , the world's largest community of LGBTQ+ tech professionals that seeks greater diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workplace.

Companies use Visier to understand and improve their workforce at every stage of the employee lifecycle--from recruitment to retirement. Visier is designed to answer virtually any question HR, people managers and executives need to ask about their workforce to improve diversity and inclusion, performance and productivity, employee retention and happiness, and to more effectively plan hiring and career progression, and manage people and teams.

More information about Visier can be found at www.visier.com .

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 8,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

SOURCE Visier

