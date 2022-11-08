Visier Closes Q3 with New Partners, the Second Acquisition This Year, and Geographic Expansion

Visier continues its growth journey with investments in new geographies, partnerships and another technology acquisition

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the globally recognized leader in people analytics and workforce solutions for people-powered business, today announced highlights from the third quarter of its fiscal year, which ended October 31, 2022. Most notably, Visier completed its second acquisition of 2022, with the asset acquisition of Boostrs.

"This quarter has been wildly productive for Visier," said Ryan Wong, co-founder and CEO of Visier. "As the market matures and people analytics becomes a must-have for every organization, we've invested across pretty much every dimension, organically and inorganically. I'm really excited about our acquisition of Boostrs, and our continued innovation across the entire business. It's an energetic time for the Visier community."

Highlights from Visier's Q3 include:

Market Momentum

Company Achievements

Visier announced the appointment of Terrence Yong as the new VP and General Manager for APAC. This is the first executive appointment in the Asia-Pacific region and a key leadership role for APAC expansion plans.

as the new VP and General Manager for APAC. This is the first executive appointment in the region and a key leadership role for APAC expansion plans. Visier expanded its Visier NOW portfolio to include a new solution focused on managing return to office and hybrid work scenarios. This solution helps organizations track, measure and report on one of the most relevant and vexing workforce challenges facing organizations today.

Leadership Momentum

Visier sponsored a new report by Harvard Business Review Analytic Services on the business value of analytics. This report showcases the business value people analytics can bring to business leaders, and the broader business case for distributing analytics beyond the HR function.

Visier released its annual Workforce Trends report. The 2023 report showcases the ten trends expected to make the most significant impact on business performance in the coming years, and how people data can be utilized to create more effective business decisions.

Visier launched a new survey focused on measuring the trust employees currently experience with their employers, and how organizations can leverage trust to build stronger relationships with their teams.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics, providing on-demand answers to people-powered businesses. Behind every great brand, product, or idea is the Human Truth, and the Visier People Cloud reveals the fundamental questions and actionable truths capable of elevating your employees—and your business—to new heights. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier has over 25,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, MerckKGaA, Uber, and more. Visier is headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide.

