Visier Insights' Equal Pay Day Brief Finds Younger Female Workers Lost Ground in 2017

"What is surprising to learn is that, despite the great awareness of the gender equity issue, there is evidence that we have lost ground on this important measure of equality," says John Schwarz, Founder and CEO, Visier. "These findings should be a wake-up call to business leaders, who should ensure their HR organizations are providing them with an unvarnished, accurate, and detailed view into gender equity, and how it is changing across their enterprise or industry."

The full brief can be found here, which includes graphics and recommendations for business leaders to take action to close the gender equity gaps in their organizations. The data analyzed for this brief focused on large US-based employers, and included 60 companies representing 1.5 million employees.

While the pay gap widens, women are outperforming their male colleagues

The lack of improvement in the gender pay gap comes at a time when women are significantly outperforming their male colleagues. When comparing the performance ratings of men and women in 2015, 2016 and 2017, women are increasingly achieving top performer status more frequently than men. In 2017, women were 21% more likely to achieve top performer status than men, compared to 12% more likely in 2015. For managers, the growth in the gender performance gap was even greater, as female managers were 22% more likely than male managers to be rated as top performers in 2017, up from 7% in 2015.

Age plays a role in promotions

Despite the higher likelihood of women being top performers, there is a considerable gap between the proportion of men who are managers versus women who are managers. In 2017, 18% of men held manager positions compared to 12% of women. Given that managers, on average, earn two times the salaries of non-managers, this gap contributes significantly to the overall gender wage gap. In 2016, Visier released a report on this phenomenon known as the Manager Divide.

Methodology

At the core of Visier Insights reports is Visier's unique database of anonymized, standardized workforce data. For this Gender Equity Update, Visier targeted large US-based employers, leveraging a subset of Visier's customer database, which included over 60 companies representing 1.5 million US-based employees.

Companies included in this report represent a wide range of industries, including Healthcare, Technology, Financial Services and Insurance, Energy and Manufacturing. For each of the included companies, Visier ensured a high degree of confidence in the data availability, quality for the topics and time period being covered by the report.

