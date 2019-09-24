Visier Launches People Analytics Solution for Mid-Market Organizations

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, announced today its entrance into the mid-market with the release of a new people analytic solution for mid-size organizations. Built from the ground up, and designed to empower mid-sized businesses with their people data, Visier brings over nine years of successful large enterprise customer deployments, and over eight million employee data points in its cloud-based operations to the mid-market.

"No matter the size of your business, we all face the common challenges associated with attracting, developing and retaining our talent," said John Schwarz, CEO of Visier. "Until now, people analytics have generally been possible only at the enterprise level, focusing on organizations that have the capacity to hire data scientists and analysts. But we believe that organizations of all sizes should be able to translate their everyday people data into actionable insights, enabling them to see the truth and build a better future."

Providing a guided experience with hundreds of pre-determined questions, using built-in graphs and data visualizations, people leaders are now able to gain insight into their organization, use data to tell the story of their people, and develop people plans and budgets based on real historical trends and models. Utilizing enterprise-grade infrastructure and machine learning technology, Visier for Mid-Market is purpose-built to the size and price supporting the goals of mid-size organizations. Connecting directly into current (and future) HRIS systems, Visier for Mid-Market offers virtually instant access to best-in-class people analytics in the cloud.

"We've designed and built this version of Visier from the ground up, specifically with growing organizations in mind," said Dave Weisbeck, Chief Strategy Officer of Visier. "Pulling from nearly a decade of people analytics experience, we've created a product that is designed to give actionable insights to businesses looking for a competitive advantage to growth. This will be a game changing solution for mid-market organizations, getting companies up and running with their people insights in a matter of minutes."

Learn more about Visier for Mid-Market here .

About Visier

Visier was founded to focus on what matters: answering the right business questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier was founded to focus on what matters: answering the right business questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business results.

Visier is dedicated to transforming business analytics, to providing leaders with clear answers to critical business questions — out-of-the-box, without the hassle and cost of data management, statements of work, and long and risky development projects.

Visier lets companies say goodbye to data quality problems, to complexity, to costly tools, to endless service fees, and guesswork. A people strategy platform designed by domain experts for leaders, Visier lets leaders say hello to clarity, to confidence, to meaningful answers — and to better business performance. Say hello to Visier. Outsmart, outperform.

For more information, visit http://www.visier.com .

SOURCE Visier

