Visier Launches "Visier NOW," New Packaged Solutions Targeting the Most Urgent Workforce Challenges

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, today announced Visier NOW™, a new family of purpose-built packaged solutions. Designed to specifically address today's urgent workforce challenges, the suite of Visier NOW solutions includes:

AI-powered analytics and planning tools trusted by the world's most recognizable brands.

Pre-built questions, analytics models, and best practices targeted to a specific challenge.

Whiteglove implementation and tailored support services.

Available today, Visier NOW launches with two ready-to-deploy solutions:

Retention Focus--an expertly designed managed service that provides an early warning system for retention risks, the specific drivers of employee turnover, and the tools for heading off employee exits. This packaged solution lets HR leaders, people managers, and executives get ahead of employee resignations and associated staffing issues before they happen. Using Visier's proven AI-powered analytics, this solution answers crucial questions including:

Which of my highest performing employees are likely to churn?

What are the causes of retention risks across the organization?

Which initiatives will have the most impact in helping to retain our best talent?

"The resignation wave is very real, with 20-40% of employees actively considering quitting their jobs," said Paul Rubenstein, Chief People Officer at Visier. "The standard approach to recruiting and backfilling roles simply won't work at these levels of attrition. Organizations need data to get ahead of these turnover risks and take proactive steps to stop the exit. Retention Focus puts the power of these insights in every company's reach."

"Organizations are navigating the most unique labor market we've seen in decades," said Jason Averbook, CEO and Co-Founder of LeapGen. "People are making decisions based on new criteria, and one of those decisions may be to leave your organization. But you can't address what you can't see; this is where Visier helps with early indicators, making people managers more effective when it comes to keeping the people who want to be kept."

Guided Diversity Planning--this new tailored offering is the first, and only, purpose-built workforce planning solution available for achieving diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) goals. Using Visier's analytics and planning capabilities, this solution allows HR leaders and executives to set and work toward C-suite and board-level DEI goals, guided by data and predictive insights. This offering includes capabilities to:

Set DEI goals in accordance with baseline metrics and guided by industry benchmarks.

Perform sensitivity analysis to understand the impact of hiring and turnover on DEI goals.

Define calculated, attainable goals that hiring managers and other internal stakeholders can work towards.

"Companies are under pressure to transform their organization to become accurate reflections of the customers and communities they serve," said Adam Binnie, Chief Product Officer at Visier. "Visier's Guided Diversity Planning solution makes this goal an actionable program that produces actual DEI impact, not platitudes--which is exactly what customers, employees, and shareholders expect."

"We have already benefited from Visier's headcount planning to ensure our actions today lead us to being the right-sized organization in the future," said Gary Russo, Executive Director of Workforce Planning for Providence St. Joseph Health Shared Services. "Diversity planning is an exciting next step that will let us tune our DEI strategies to ensure we become right-shaped as well."

The announcement of Visier NOW comes on the heels of Visier's $125 million Series E fundraising , led by Goldman Sachs, which places the company's valuation over $1 billion. Visier NOW is part of the company's broader plan to launch products targeted towards specific business challenges, and increase adoption of people data across all lines of business.

Both of these Visier NOW offerings are available immediately. Visit visier.com/now for more details.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 8,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

For more information, visit www.visier.com .

