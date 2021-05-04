Visier Surpasses 7,000 Customers, Accelerates Momentum as The Leader in People Analytics and Planning

VANCOUVER, BC, May 4, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier , the globally recognized leader in people analytics and planning, reached a substantial customer milestone in Q1, which ended April 30, 2021, surpassing 7,000 enterprise and embedded customers relying on its category leading product to make better people decisions and manage distributed workforces for better employee and business outcomes.

Visier's accelerating momentum is fueled by a perfect storm of challenges for HR and people managers related to a global pandemic and newly distributed teams; a reckoning on race, equality and diversity; and a talent crisis that has made recruiting and retention harder than ever before.

"Over the past 12 months, Visier has seen interest in the people analytics category explode, as organizations recognize the critical importance of people insights for navigating uncertain times," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "Our 7000+ customers are each strong testament to the fact that business and employee outcomes go hand and hand--and achieving these things depends upon the sort of insightful people answers that only Visier can provide."

People Analytics Momentum

New research showed the causal link between people analytics in improving the business performance of enterprise organizations. The research conducted by Janet H. Marler , Phd., Professor of Management at the University of Albany and Lexy Martin , Principal Research at Visier validates that organizations stronger in people analytics and associated practices, have stronger financial performance--at least 7% greater in return on assets and 8% in profit margin.

Martin will be hosting an expert roundtable discussion on the impact people analytics has throughout an organization, and the bottom line impact on May 25, 2021 at 9am PST.

Visier announced the speaking line up for the company's annual Outsmart event, taking place on May 5th and 6th. Fully virtual, the event features keynotes from Laszlo Bock , the CEO and Co-Founder of Humu and former SVP of People Operations at Google; and Lenora Billings-Harris , a preeminent author and speaker named by Diversity Woman Magazine as one of the Twenty Top Influential Diversity Leaders in the US. The full agenda and registration is available here .

Customer Momentum

In Q1, Visier closed major enterprise deals in retail, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and manufacturing. These deals, along with increased embed partnerships moved the company past the 7,000 customer count.

Visier customer Enbridge reported an increase of employee experience through the use of Visier. The combination of Visier People and Enbridge's employee experience solution enable the company to see employee experience data in relation to other HR attributes, such as performance ratings, time-to-promotion, and recognition. Analysis of the data in bespoke and context-specific ways allows for better focus and supports prioritized improvement efforts.

reported an increase of employee experience through the use of Visier. The combination of Visier People and Enbridge's employee experience solution enable the company to see employee experience data in relation to other HR attributes, such as performance ratings, time-to-promotion, and recognition. Analysis of the data in bespoke and context-specific ways allows for better focus and supports prioritized improvement efforts. Visier customer Wayfair presented on their use of Visier DEI data to ensure inclusivity is embedded in all of their people practices. Their analytics help identify opportunities to create a more diverse workforce, ensure equitable people processes (e.g., recruiting, performance reviews, compensation), and help leaders and managers steward an inclusive culture that fosters a sense of belonging and retains their people.

presented on their use of Visier DEI data to ensure inclusivity is embedded in all of their people practices. Their analytics help identify opportunities to create a more diverse workforce, ensure equitable people processes (e.g., recruiting, performance reviews, compensation), and help leaders and managers steward an inclusive culture that fosters a sense of belonging and retains their people. Visier customer Uber joined the company for a fireside chat on how Uber transformed their people analytics capabilities. Head of People Analytics, RJ Milnor showed how Uber was able to serve up new insights as rapidly as business challenges arise.

Embedded Partnership Momentum

Visier advanced its embedded strategy with new strategic partnerships with:

PeopleFluent , a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition and management, which will makeVisier's people analytics platform available to customers as part of PeopleFluent's talent management platform.

, a leading provider of cloud-based talent acquisition and management, which will makeVisier's people analytics platform available to customers as part of PeopleFluent's talent management platform. Cegid , the specialist management solution for professionals in Chartered Accountancy, Taxation, Payroll and Human Resources, ERP and Retail, which will embed Visier's people analytics capabilities as part of a new feature called Cegid HR Insights.

Leadership Momentum

Visier welcomed Jake Sorofman as Chief Marketing Officer. Jake brings his expertise as an industry veteran and former Gartner Chief of Research to the role, most recently serving as President of MetaCX. Previously, he was CMO of Pendo, where he helped grow the company, define a category, establish a celebrated global brand, and achieve a $1 billion valuation.

Recognition and Awards

Visier was named one of Canada's Top Small to Medium Sized Employers by the Globe and Mail. This is the third year in a row that Visier has been awarded the distinction.

by the Globe and Mail. This is the third year in a row that Visier has been awarded the distinction. Visier was also recognized by BC Business with their annual " Business of Good " awards. Winning the "Workplace wellness" category, Visier was credited for the progressive work the team has done in ensuring employee mental, and physical, health and safety during 2020.

About Visier

Visier is the recognized global leader in people analytics and workforce planning. Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, Visier focuses on what matters to business leaders: answering the right questions, even the ones a person might not know to ask. Questions that shape business strategy, provide the impetus for taking action, and drive better business outcomes through workforce optimization. Headquartered in Vancouver, BC with offices and team members worldwide, Visier has 7,000 customers in 75 countries around the world, including enterprises like Adobe, BASF, Bridgestone, Electronic Arts, McKesson, Merck KGaA, Uber and more.

