Visier Workforce Intelligence Platform Now Available on Databricks Marketplace, Revolutionizing Data Governance for Enterprises

Visier augments every Databricks deployment to provide a rich semantic layer for workforce data, built for the era when every major AI initiative runs through the lakehouse, ending years of logic debt for enterprise organizations worldwide

VANCOUVER, BC, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the award-winning industry leader and creator of Visier Workforce AI, has listed its workforce intelligence platform connector on Databricks Marketplace, delivered through OpenSharing. The validated listing marks a defining moment for enterprise data and IT teams because organizations can now consume production-grade, governed workforce metrics natively inside the Databricks platform without having to build it from scratch.

For years, workforce data has been the laggard in the modern enterprise data stack. While finance, supply chain, product telemetry, and other data sources all found their way in, workforce data has been a challenge. It requires deep domain expertise that data teams don't have the time to build.

Visier closes that gap. Built on the OpenSharing protocol, Visier Data Intake Connector pulls raw workforce data from Databricks into Visier for governed enrichment, then writes certified metrics back into the lakehouse as Gold Layer assets – with no data replication and no custom ETL pipelines to maintain.. Powered by Visier's battle-tested semantic model spanning more than 2,000 workforce metric definitions refined across thousands of enterprise deployments, this availability gives data teams, AI pipelines, and business leaders a single source of workforce truth right inside the systems they already use every day. OpenSharing is a new open standard for sharing of data and AI assets across platforms and organizations.

"Every major AI initiative, every board-level workforce question, and every single compliance audit runs on workforce data. It has always been too complex and too important to rush or get wrong. The Visier and Databricks connector availability changes that entirely," said Ike Bennion, VP of Product, Platform, Visier. "Now every Databricks customer has access to the workforce intelligence layer they would otherwise spend years building. Built on the foundation of trusted, secure data governance Visier is known for."

Workforce data is increasingly central to how enterprises plan, operate, and deploy AI. Visier's validated listing on Databricks Marketplace means mutual customers no longer have to choose between trusted, AI-ready workforce intelligence and the modern data stack. Because the enriched data is delivered via OpenSharing, it stays governed in Unity Catalog and flows to where teams already work. With Visier they get both, out of the box, and gain a meaningful advantage for their business.

The Visier Data Intake connector is now available on Databricks Marketplace. Learn more at visier.com.

About Visier

Visier Workforce AI gives leaders, business executives, and managers, the trusted insights and contextual guidance to make confident workforce decisions and lead workforce transformation at scale. The company's award-winning technology expands beyond analytics, connecting insights to action during the workforce decision moments that matter most to an organization.

Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale while continuously transforming in a rapidly changing workforce landscape.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 85,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like Dick's Sporting Goods, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

Discover more at visier.com.

Walker Sands

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SOURCE Visier