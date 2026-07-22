Visier Appoints Pramukh Jeyathilak as Chief People Officer

Global human capital executive and transformation leader joins workforce intelligence pioneer to drive people-forward business outcomes during this era of AI transformation

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the award-winning industry leader and creator of Visier Workforce AI, announced it has appointed Pramukh Jeyathilak as Chief People Officer. Pramukh brings more than three decades of global HR leadership experience, having shaped people strategies at some of the world's leading organizations, including the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), Amazon/AWS, Fidelity Investments, Microsoft, and Accenture. Most recently, he served as CEO and Co-Founder of TalentLign, an AI-enabled human capital consulting firm focused on workforce transformation and skills-based organizations.

Pramukh Jeyathilak

During this pivotal moment for Visier, Pramukh joins a company that has spent 16 years helping enterprise HR leaders connect people data and decisions to business outcomes. His appointment signals the company's commitment to building a People function that operates with the same quantitative discipline and business orientation it champions for its customers.

"Visier is primed for the next stage of what organizations can do to transform through people and talent," said Pramukh. "Winning companies treat HR as a partner that helps the business move forward. My approach has always been simple: initiatives must drive business outcomes, and decisions must be informed by data. Visier is built to enable this exact kind of thinking. I look forward to helping our customers leverage AI to accelerate their transformation and evolve in real-time."

Pramukh is known for leading large-scale business transformations that begin with a clear-eyed view of where an organization needs to go, not just where it's been. He describes his philosophy as "forward-focused transformation." Building organizational momentum by reshaping culture, enabling new ways of working, and removing the structural blockers that slow companies down. This is needed now more than ever, especially in the era of AI transformation.

"Pramukh has spent his career at the intersection of people strategy and business performance," said Ryan Wong, CEO of Visier. "He asks the same two questions we ask ourselves every day: Who is your customer, and what are you solving for? That orientation, combined with his depth of experience scaling organizations, makes him the right leader to build the People function we need for our next chapter as we support the world's most successful enterprise organizations as they take on AI transformation."

Pramukh's career spans North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, and includes leading post-merger integrations, large-scale organizational redesigns, skills transformations, and digital HR initiatives for global enterprises. He joined the organizations that he worked for in the early days of their consequential growth and helped them scale and transform successfully.This experience deeply shapes how he thinks about culture, team-building, and operational excellence.

Being equally passionate about building the next generation of HR leaders, Pramukh serves on the advisory board of the Purdue Daniels School of Business and mentors aspiring HR professionals through the DECA program. As a leader in HR, he brings a sharp perspective that will move Visier into the broader conversation on AI and the future of work.

About Visier

Visier Workforce AI gives leaders, business executives, and managers, the trusted insights and contextual guidance to make confident workforce decisions and lead workforce transformation at scale. The company's award-winning technology expands beyond analytics, connecting insights to action during the workforce decision moments that matter most to an organization.

Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale while continuously transforming in a rapidly changing workforce landscape.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 85,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like Dick's Sporting Goods, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

Discover more at visier.com.

Walker Sands

visierpr@walkersands.com

SOURCE Visier