Visier Announces New Customer Solutions Leader, Jen Glass

Industry veteran brings deep consulting and SaaS expertise to lead customer success transformation

VANCOUVER, BC, May 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Visier, the award-winning industry leader and creator of Visier Workforce AI, has announced the appointment of Jen Glass as the new Vice President of Customer Solutions. Glass will be joining the Visier executive leadership team and management board and brings decades of experience in SaaS. In this role, Glass will lead Visier's Customer Solutions & Success Organization and spearhead the company's evolution toward a solution-led, customer centric approach to how it delivers and supports its Visier Workforce AI solution.

Glass joins Visier with a career spanning software development, management consulting, and go-to-market leadership across the SaaS industry. She has built and scaled high-performing teams, opened new geographic markets, and led consulting, implementation, and transformation practices for high-growth organizations, leveraging platforms like Anaplan, Pigment, and Workday giving her the exact right intersection of workforce planning and HR technology prowess to apply that leadership at Visier.

"It's thrilling to join Visier at such a pivotal moment in the company's journey," said Glass. "What drew me here is the opportunity to help truly make the customer the center of our universe in an even bigger way. We're going to continuously evolve how we go to market, how we deliver ongoing support, and how we nurture and partner with every customer to drive real, measurable outcomes for some of these biggest enterprises in the world. Customers are at the core of everything Visier does, and our mission is one we are excited to hyperfocus on even more."

As a member of Visier's senior leadership team, Glass will work closely with cross-functional leaders to drive the company's strategic transformation, bringing both a solutions-oriented mindset and a challenger perspective that complements Visier's longstanding history of excellence in people analytics and workforce intelligence.

"Jen brings exactly the blend of customer success and transformation experiences Visier needed to drive for our five-year plan," said Steve Holder, Chief Operating Officer at Visier. "Her ability to combine strategic vision with hands-on execution will be invaluable as we deepen our commitment to building out Workforce AI solutions for our customers."

Learn more about Visier at visier.com.

About Visier

Visier Workforce AI gives leaders, business executives, and managers, the trusted insights and contextual guidance to make confident workforce decisions and lead workforce transformation at scale. The company's award-winning technology expands beyond analytics, connecting insights to action during the workforce decision moments that matter most to an organization.

Our mission is to help businesses lead with insight at scale while continuously transforming in a rapidly changing workforce landscape.

Founded in 2010 by the pioneers of business intelligence, we have over 85,000 customers in 75 countries—including enterprises like Dick's Sporting Goods, Domino's Pizza, Experian, Amgen, eBay, and Ford Motor Company.

Discover more at visier.com.

Media contact:

Walker Sands

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SOURCE Visier